KINGSTON — The Ada High School boys basketball team looked to be in midseason form during its opener against Kingston on the road Friday night.
The Cougars took control early and never let off the gas in an 83-47 runaway victory over the Redskins.
The Cougars were a well-oiled machine on offense and made life difficult for Kingston on the defensive end, forcing 18 KHS turnovers.
“I thought we did a good job Friday night of playing under control and with pace,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “We were very efficient on offense. Offensively, we talk a lot about sharing the basketball and giving up the good shot for the great shot and making the right basketball play and I believe we did a great job of that last night.”
Ada raced out to an 18-8 lead to start the game and that surge was capped by a pair of thunderous dunks. Ada newcomer Carter Colombe, a former Byng standout, got a steal and dunk that he turned into a three-point play at the 2:39 mark of the first quarter that put Ada ahead 16-8. Just 20 seconds later, Andrew Hughes joined in on the fun with a steal and two-handed jam that gave the Cougars their first double-digit lead. Ada collected 11 total steals in the game.
“Defensively, I thought we played with great energy and effort. We did a good job of defending without fouling and I thought we rebounded the ball well,” Caufield said.
Kingston got a three-point play from 6-8 post player Reid Cason late in the first period that trimmed the KHS deficit to 20-13 heading into the second frame.
Kingston got within six midway through the second period on back-to-back buckets by Cash Walker. But Ada ended the first half on a 10-4 run capped by a 3-pointer from Devon MacCollister and led 38-26 at the break.
MacCollister and Jack Morris sank back-to-back 3-pointers and Hughes followed with two free throws at the 4:40 mark of the third period and Ada’s lead ballooned to 51-31.
Morris led the AHS offensive attack, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field. He hit both of his 3-point attempts and also had seven rebounds and three steals.
MacCollister followed with 15 points, including three triples. Cooper Patterson also hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 13 points off the bench for the Cougars.
Hughes and Colombe added 12 points apiece in the balanced Ada attack. George Maddox contributed eight points, six rebounds and a pair of steals.
Cason led Kingston with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Brock Rumor scored 12 points on four 3-point baskets.
Ada travels to Tecumseh tonight before heading to the Southern Oklahoma Invitational in Duncan on Thursday. The Cougars are set to meet Chickasha at 5:30 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Friday, Dec. 2
At Kingston
Ada 83, Kingston 57
ADA 20 18 25 20 — 83
KINGSTON 13 13 20 11 — 57
ADA: Jack Morris 7-8, 1-5, 17; Devon MacCollister 5-10, 2-2, 15; Cooper Patterson 5-9, 0-0, 13; Carter Colombe 4-9, 3-3, 12; Andrew Hughes 5-11, 2-2, 12; George Maddox 4-8, 0-0, 8; Case Stafford 1-1, 1-1, 3; Carter Kenley 1-1, 0-0, 3. Totals: 32-59, 9-13, 83.
KINGSTON: Reid Cason 5-12, 7-9, 17; Brock Rumer 4-8, 0-0, 12; Drew Anderson 3-7, 0-2, 7; Cash Walker 3-5, 0-2, 6; Hudson Everhart 3-4, 0-0, 6; Eli Oliger 2-7, 0-1, 5; Ewan Weaver 2-2, 0-0, 4. Totals: 22-46, 7-14, 57.
Turnovers: Ada 13, Kingston 18.
Steals: Ada 11 (Morris 3); Kingston 3.
Rebounds: Ada 32 (MacCollister 8, Morris 7); Kingston 29 (Cason 14).
3-point goals: Ada 10-21 (MacCollister 3-5, Morris 2-2, Patterson 3-6, Kenley 1-1, Colombe 1-4); Kingston 6-13 (Rumer 4-8, Anderson 1-3, Oliger 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
