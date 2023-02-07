One night after going toe-to-toe for much of the game in a 47-39 loss to Class 3A No. 2 Millwood, the Ada High boys basketball team bounced back nicely.
The Cougars broke open a tight contest with a huge fourth quarter and sprinted past Preston 60-45 Saturday evening inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada battled the Falcons Friday night inside the C.F. Gayles Field House at Langston University.
The split left Ada, ranked No. 12 in Class 4A, standings at 15-5 on the year heading into tonight’s home contest with Sequoyah-Tahlequah. Millwood improved to 10-9, while Preston — No. 2 in Class 2A — left Ada at 17-4. The Pirates had won eight straight heading into the matchup with Ada.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Ada 60, Preston 45
“It was good to have another game after dropping the one to Millwood. It gives us a chance to get right back on the floor and compete,” said Ada boys head coach Kyle Caufield. “We knew Preston would come in and be ready to go. They are ranked No. 2 in their Class and played Dale to an overtime game earlier in the year.”
Ada led just 40-34 after three quarters. However, Carter Colombe hit a turnaround jumper to open the scoring in the final period and after Cooper Patterson nailed a 3-pointer with 6:36 left that pushed the Ada advantage to 45-34.
Devon MacCollister sank a 3-pointer at the 4:44 mark that gave the Cougars a comfortable 50-36 advantage.
“Our guys really look forward to the challenges and always respond. We did a good job of getting the ball to the right areas offensively and knocked down some outside shots that we missed against Millwood,” Caufield said. “We did a great job of attacking the offensive boards and finishing around the rim as well. I thought we did a good job defensively the majority of the night — we had a few breakdowns — but our guys are good about talking to each other on the court to make sure it doesn’t happen again. It was just an overall good win for us.”
Colombe led the AHS attack with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He hit one 3-point shot. Andrew Hughes followed with 14 points and Jack Morris also reached double figures with 12 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists.
MacCollister just missed double figures with nine points and Patterson’s two triples gave him six points.
Malachi Ligons and Jervais Goree scored 12 points apiece to pace the Preston club. Goree knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. Jayden Smith also hit double figures with 10 points. Giorgio Dunn-Spencer sank three 3-point baskets for all nine of his points.
Friday, Feb. 3
Millwood 47, Ada 39
The Falcons jumped out to leads of 14-8 and 26-17 before Ada began to battle back.
Ada got within two points in the third quarter before Millwood carried a 37-32 lead to the fourth period.
With just over four minutes to go, Andrew Hughes made a nice entry pass to Jack Morris who muscled up a shot to cut the Falcons’ lead to 39-38. But the Cougars couldn’t complete the solid comeback effort.
“It was a tough one to drop. I thought we competed all night,” Caufield said. “We just couldn’t get ourselves over the hump. I thought we defended well enough to win the game.”
The Cougars finished an ice-cold 1-of-11 from 3-point territory. Carter Colombe had the only AHS basket from beyond the arc.
It was Ada’s first game since a 67-37 win over Shawnee on Jan. 27.
“We had our chances and just couldn’t capitalize or get enough stops. It was good to get back on the floor and compete again,” Caufield said.
Devon MacCollister led the Ada offense with 14 points, while Hughes was next with 11 points and five rebounds.
Colombe just missed double figures with nine points.
Chance Davis hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points for Millwood. Zyhir Fisher and Carlos Strong netted 12 points apiece for the Falcons.
