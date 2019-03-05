Ada boys open season with championship

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School boys tennis team kicked off its 2019 season as co-champion of the Carl Albert Tournament on a chilly Friday in Oklahoma City.
Ada won championships in No. 1 and No. 2 Doubles, finished second in No. 2 Singles and third in No. 1 Singles.
The Cougars finished tied atop the standing with Deer Creek with 59 points.
In No. 1 Doubles action, the AHS tandem of Landon Swopes and Reese Siegle rallied for a 6-7, 6-1, 10-4 victory over Deer Creek’s Tyler Doh-Matthew Ivester in an exciting championship match. Swopes and Siegle knocked off teams from Durant (6-3, 6-1) and Norman (6-1, 6-0) en route to the title match.
The team of Ryan McCortney and Noah Watkins captured first place in the No. 2 Doubles bracket with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over the Bishop McGuinness combo of Braeden Buchannan and Anh Nguyen in the title match. They knocked off Guthrie (6-0, 6-2) and Deer Creek (6-2, 6-4) along the way.
Ada’s Jonathan Cloar finished as the runner-up in No. 2 Singles. After shutout victories over Seth Sarasua of Guthrie and Jaylen Ellis of Putnam North, he outlasted Hoai Pham of Mustang 6-2, 2-6, 10-4 in a grueling semifinal matchup. Deer Creek’s Cooper Thomas defeated Cloar in the championship match.
In No. 1 Singles, Ada’s Christian Siegle cruised past Colin Smith of Mustang 6-1, 6-1 in the third-place match. Earlier, Siegle bested Lane Youngblood of Carl Albert 6-1, 6-2 before dropping a 6-0, 6-1 decision to Deer Creek’s Kyler Melton in the semifinals.
The Ada High girls and boys tennis teams will host their own tournament Friday and Saturday at the Ada Tennis Center. The girls tournament is Friday, and the boys will host on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.