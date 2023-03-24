The Ada High School boys golf team kicked off its 2023 season Wednesday at the Dickson Invitational played on the Lake Murray Golf Course in Ardmore.
The Cougars finished seventh in the 20-team field with a score of 389. Ada was just three strokes behind sixth-place Atoka.
“Our score today was not very good, but it was about what I expected,” said Ada head coach Robbie Powell. “We have had very little practice time due to the weather being so wet and the fact the boys basketball team played well into March.”
The Latta Panthers won the team title with a score of 335, a whopping 20 strokes better than second-place Kingston who scored a 355. Pauls Valley’s Red Team was third at 364 and Comanche was next at 370. Turner rounded out the Top 5 at 380.
Freshman Couper Rogers led the Ada contingent with an 82, good enough for third place in the medalist race. Rogers shot a 36 on his final nine holes.
“I was very proud of the way Couper Rogers played, especially bouncing back on his second nine to have a Top 3 individual finish,” Powell said. “We have a lot of improving to do over the next month or so.”
Senior Cooper Patterson was next for Ada with a 91. Michael Muse shot a 104 and Carter Kenley finished with a 108. Those three AHS golfers are returners from last year.
Powell said the teams to beat in Class 4A this season are the usual suspects — private school powers Heritage Hall, Cascia Hall and Holland Hall.
Ada returns to action on April 6 at the Duncan Invitational, hosted by the Duncan Golf & Tennis Club.
LATTA
Parker Pogue has now won back-to-back medalist championships. He also won the title earlier this week at the Tishomingo Invitational. At Lake Murray, he shot a 38-38—76. Solomon Wiertzema was runner-up with a 35-43—78. Latta’s Rhett Gray joined Ada’s Couper Rogers with an 82 to tie for third.
Teegan Lancaster also had a Top 10 finish with a score of 86. Carter Dotson was next for Latta at 91 and Clayton English ended up at 109.
A total of 104 golfers competed in the event.
Latta returns to action on March 29 at the Bethany Bronco Invitational hosted by the Lake Hefner North Golf Course in Oklahoma City, the site of this year’s Class 2A State Tournament.
———o———
Wednesday, March 22
2023 Dixon Invitational
At Lake Murray Golf Course
Team Standings
1. LATTA 335
2. Kingston 355
3. Pauls Valley (Red) 364
4. Comanche 370
5 Turner 380
6. Atoka 386
7. ADA 389
8. Purcell 395
9. Marlow A 400
10. Davis 401
11. Sulphur 403
12. Wilson 406
13. Lindsay 408
14. Ardmore 414
15. Community Christian 422
Top 5 Individuals
1. Parker Pogue (Latta) 76
2. Solomon Wiertzema (Turner) 78
3. Couper Rogers (Ada) 82
(tie) Rhett Gray (Latta) 82
5. Ramsey Ward (Ardmore) 84
(tie) Sammy McNeal (Kingston) 84
(tie) Karston Rennie (Pauls Valley) 84
Ada Individual Results
Couper Rogers 46-36—82
Cooper Patterson 46-45—91
Michael Muse 54-50—104
Carter Kenley 55-53—108
Latta Individual Results
Parker Pogue 38-38—76
Rhett Gray 40-42—82
Teegan Lancaster 43-43—86
Carter Dotson 45-45—91
Clayton English 51-58—109
