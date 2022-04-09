DUNCAN — The Ada High School boys tennis team won the championship Wednesday at the Duncan Invitational.
The Cougars totaled 65 points to capture the title. The host Demons were runners-up at 56, followed by Lawton Eisenhower at 53, Edmond Santa Fe at 52 and the Byng Pirates at 47.
It was the fifth tournament championship the Ada boys have brought home so far this spring.
“The boys had a great day in Duncan. Everyone played hard and competed,” said Ada head coach Terry Swopes.
Ada won individual championships in No. 1 Singles, No. 2 Singles and No. 2 Doubles and finished third in what Swopes called “a loaded No. 1 Doubles draw.”
The Cougars faced brisk winds throughout the day.
“It was windy, but the boys handled it and played through it,” Swopes said. “It was a good day. We even brought four extra players to get experience and all of them medaled.”
Sophomore Halton Redwine blazed past Zale Coleman-Hill of Guthrie 6-0, 6-1 to claim the No. 1 Singles title. Trenton Hensley of Ada finished ninth in the No. 1 Singles draw with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Byng’s Devon Smith.
In No. 2 Singles, sophomore Drew Lillard shut out Lane Goode of Guthrie 6-0, 6-0 in the title match. Anthony Towers of Ada pushed past Brady Earsom of Duncan 6-4, 6-0 for ninth place.
The Ada team of sophomore Brady Bacon and senior Boady Ross rallied past Curry and Spoering of Duncan 3-6, 6-1, 12-10 in a thrilling No. 2 Doubles title matchup.
Ada’s No. 1 Doubles team of sophomores Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes brought home third with an injury default win over the Emond Santa Fe team of Cumpton and Wolff.
Two more Ada sophomores — Daxton Dorman and Bladen Johnson, got the best of Cortez and Matthews of Guthrie 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 1 Doubles ninth-place matchup.
It looked to be a busy weekend for the Cougars, who played at the Heritage Hall Quad on Friday and are at the Ardmore Invitational today.
Editor’s Note: No Byng individual results from the Duncan Tournament were made available at press time.
———o———
Wednesday, April 6
At Duncan Tournament
Team Standings
1. ADA 65
2. Duncan 56
3. Lawton Ike 53
4. Edmond Santa Fe 52
5. BYNG 47
6. Guthrie 47
7. Lawton 40
8. Lawton Mac 34
9. BYNG II 33
10. Duncan II 27
11. ADA II 24
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Zale Coleman-Hill (Guthrie) 6-0,6-1 (1st Place)
1. Trenton Hensley (Ada II) def. Devon Smith (Byng II) 6-2,6-1 (9th Place)
2. Drew Lillard (Ada) def. Lane Goode (Guthrie) 6-0,6-0 (1st Place)
2. Anthony Towers (Ada) def. Brady Earsom (Duncan II) 6-4,6-0 (9th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Cumpton/Wolff (Edmond Santa Fe) injury default (3rd Place)
1. Dax Dorman/Bladen Johnson (Ada II) def. Cortez/Matthews (Guthrie) 6-4,6-3 (9th Place)
2. Brady Bacon/Boady Ross (Ada) def. Curry/Spoering (Duncan) 3-6,6-1,12-10 (1st Place)
