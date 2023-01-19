The Ada Cougars were hitting shots early and often against McAlester and that turned out to be bad news for the Buffaloes.
Ada sank 9-of-12 field goals in the first quarter and went on to sizzle the Buffaloes 73-54 during a matchup between the two rivals Tuesday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, improved to 10-3 on the year, while McAlester dropped to 5-9.
The Cougars also hit 4-of-5 3-point attempts to start the game and grab a 22-10 first-quarter lead.
By halftime, Ada was still shooting at a hot 16-of-26 (61.5%) and had buried six 3-point shots during that stretch.
“Our guys are quite capable of shooting like that at any time,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “It was good to see after us not shooting very well our last time out.”
Devon MacCollister ended the second quarter with back-to-back floaters in the lane to give the Cougars a big 40-20 halftime advantage.
“I thought we did a great job of coming out aggressive early. We had a lot of energy and excitement. When you can take and make your open shots at a high rate, you put the opposing team in a bind,” Caufield said. “I thought we took what the defense gave us and attacked inside and out. It was a well-rounded game offensively.”
Ada outscored the Buffaloes 23-17 in the third quarter to stretch its lead to 63-37.
Ada senior Andrew Hughes led the Cougar onslaught with a game-high 25 points on 12-of-16 (75%) shooting from the floor. That included one 3-pointer. MaCollister followed with 16 points and hit 7-of-10 field goals.
Jack Morris registered a triple-double for the Cougars with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Carter Colombe also had 12 points and grabbed six boards in the balanced Ada attack.
The Cougars ended up with 22 assists on 30 made field goals.
“The way we were moving the ball around last night is what you want to see on the basketball court. We always want to give up the good shot for the great shot,” Caufield said.
Ada will now compete in the 2023 Titan Classic, hosted by Carl Albert High School. The Cougars face private-school foe Destiny Christian at 1 p.m. today in a first-round matchup.
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Tuesday, Jan. 17
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 73, McAlester 54
MCALESTER 10 10 17 17 — 54
ADA 22 18 23 10 — 73
MCALESTER: Cole Allen 9-18, 0-2, 21; Elijah Chatman 3-5, 4-4, 10; Malachi Wrice 3-9, 0-1, 6; Garrett Pickett 2-2, 0-0, 4; Evan Black 2-4, 0-0, 4; Lewis Woodmore 2-5, 0-0, 4; Davantrae McKendrick 0-1, 3-3, 3; Jake Forehand 0-2, 1-2, 1; Brayden Bumphus 0-2, 1-2, 1. Totals: 21-49, 9-14, 54.
ADA: Andrew Hughes 12-16, 0-0, 25; Devon MacCollister 7-10, 0-0, 16; Jack Morris 3-5, 5-8, 12; Carter Colombe 5-12, 0-2, 12; George Maddox 1-2, 0-0, 2; Cooper Patterson 1-4, 0-0, 2; Tremain Gray 0-2, 2-4, 2; Sutton Boyington 1-1,0-0, 2. Totals: 30-52, 7-14, 73.
Turnovers: McAlester 13, Ada 16.
Steals: McAlester 12 (Chatman 5); Ada 6.
Rebounds: McAlester 21 (Allen 6); Ada 42 (Morris 10).
3-point goals: McAlester 3-8 (Allen 3-5); ADA 6-14 (MacCollister 2-4, Colombe 2-4, Morris 1-1, Hughes 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
