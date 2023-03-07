STROUD — The 12th-ranked Ada High School boys basketball team had big first halves against both No. 4 Douglass and No. 6 Newcastle at the Class 4A Area Tournament on Friday at Saturday inside the 66 Coliseum in Stroud.
However, in both games, the Cougars couldn’t finish what they started.
After leading 23-22 at halftime against the mighty Trojans in Friday’s area tournament championship game, Ada fell flat in the third quarter and Douglas captured the title with a 48-38 victory.
The situation was very similar Saturday night in the area consolation contest against the Racers. The Cougars led 29-26 at the break but managed just three points in the third quarter and Newcastle rallied for a 59-40 victory.
Douglass enters this week’s Class 4A State Tournament in the winner’s bracket with a 23-1 record and the Racers punched their ticket at 24-5. The Cougars, who defeated Newcastle 61-58 in overtime in a game for the ages to capture a Class 4A Regional championship last week at Harrah High School, saw their season come to a close at 20-8.
“It’s definitely not the way we wanted to end our basketball season. It’s tough knowing that we were one game away from reaching our goal, to make it to state,” Ada head coach Kyle Caufield told The Ada News. “It’s always tough to beat a team twice, but really tough to beat great teams twice.”
Newcastle 59, Ada 40
In one of the most memorable plays of the weekend, the Cougars had the ball in the closing seconds of the second quarter — with the game knotted at 26-all — and were passing the ball around to take the final shot of the first half.
Carter Colombe was set to take a 3-pointer, but he was heavily defended on the play and got the ball to Jack Morris at the last second. Morris launched a 25-footer at the buzzer that hit nothing but net to send Ada’s good-sized crowd to their feet. Ada carried a 29-26 lead — and seemingly all the momentum — into halftime.
The game went back and forth for most of the third quarter. After an Andrew Hughes free throw, the Cougars trailed 34-32.
However, Newcastle playmaker Carlsheon Young hit Ada with a pair of late daggers. He made the only NHS 3-pointer of the contest at the 1:29 mark and then, after an Ada turnover, he drove to the basket, hit a tough layup and was fouled. His three-point play put the Racers on top 40-32 heading into the fourth period and it capped a pivotal 14-3 Newcastle third-quarter run.
“The third quarter was a tough one for us,” Caufield said. “We just couldn’t get anything to go in the basket and gave up that late run. From that point one they did a good job holding on to their lead.”
Hughes hit a jumper to open the fourth quarter but the Cougars never got closer than six the rest of the way. The Racers finished the game on a 19-6 surge.
Young was a one-Cougar wrecking crew, finishing with a game-best 31 points. He shot 10-of-16 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.
Two other NHS players hit double figures. Chase Sucharda scored 15 points and Zach Cragg followed with 10 points and six rebounds.
Ada featured its usual balanced offensive attack. Colombe sank a trio of 3-pointers and led Ada with 12 points. He also blocked three shots. MacCollister was next with 11 points, including a pair of triples, and Hughes also reached double digits with 10 points. Hughes also had six rebounds.
Morris scored seven points and had five rebounds and four assists.
Ada was hurt by piling up 20 turnovers in the contest compared to just five by the Racers. Newcastle ended up scoring 26 points off Cougar miscues.
“When you play great teams, you have to value the ball and get shots at the basket every trip down” Caufield said.
It was the final game for Ada’s talented senior group that included Cooper Patterson, Hughes, Morris and reserves Sutton Boyington and Isaiah Walker.
“I know our guys competed and definitely should be proud of what they have accomplished over the years and this season,” Caufield said.
Douglass 48, Ada 38
The Cougars looked like they may be in trouble early after Douglass began the game on a 15-6 run. However, Ada quickly turned things in its favor by finishing the first half on a 17-7 volley and led 23-22 at the break.
Carter Colombe scored on a putback to open the third period and put Ada head 25-22.
After Devon MacCollister hit a soft jumper in the lane, Ada led 29-26 with just under four minutes left in the period.
It was then that Douglass 6-6 post player Terry McMorris began to enforce his will on the AHS defense. McMorris — who moved to Douglass from Del City — scored eight unanswered points to end the third period, including a big dunk off a nice assist from teammate Jace Breath, that put the Trojans on top 34-29 heading into the fourth period.
Colombe converted a three-point play to open the final frame to get Ada within 34-32.
Douglass followed with another dunk by McMorris and got a layup from James Greenhoward on a drive to the basket to push its lead to 38-32 with just over six minutes to play.
During the next three-minute stretch, Douglass outscored Ada 10-2 — including a dunk by Greenhoward on a drive down the lane — to pull away.
McMorris finished with a double-double that included 20 points and 11 rebounds. The only blemish on his otherwise strong outing included an 0-of-7 performance from the free-throw line.
No other DHS player reached double figures. Davon Scott was next with nine points and Greenhoward scored eight big points off the pine for the Trojans.
MacCollister led Ada with 15 points. He sank 8-of-10 free throws, made one 3-pointer and had three steals. Colombe also reached double digits with 11 points and five boards. Hughes followed with nine points, including one trey, seven rebounds and three steals.
Turnovers were again a problem for Ada, which finished with 23.
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Saturday, March 4
Class 4A Area
At Stroud
Consolation Championship
Newcastle 59, Ada 40
ADA 13 16 3 8 — 40
NEWCASTLE 15 11 14 19 — 59
ADA: Carter Colombe 4-7, 1-2, 12; Devon MacCollister 4-11, 1-2, 11; Andrew Hughes 4-8, 2-4, 10; Jack Morris 3-4, 0-0, 7. Totals: 15-31, 4-8, 40.
NEWCASTLE: Carlsheon Young 10-16, 10-11, 31; Chase Sucharda 6-13, 3-3, 15; Zach Cragg 5-7, 0-0, 10; Antonio Brown 1-7, 1-2, 3. Totals: 22-45, 14-16, 59.
Turnovers: Ada 15, Newcastle 5.
Steals: Ada 2, Newcastle 8.
Rebounds: Ada 23 (Hughes 6, Morris 5); Newcastle 24 (Cragg 6).
3-point goals: Ada 6-15 (Colombe 3-5, Morris 1-1, MacCollister 2-2); Newcastle 1-8 (Young 1-2).
Fouled out: Cooper Patterson (A).
Friday, March 3
Class 4A Area
At Stroud
Championship
Douglass 48, Ada 38
DOUGLASS 17 5 12 14 — 48
ADA 8 15 6 9 — 38
DOUGLASS: Terry McMorris 10-17, 0-7, 20; Davon Scott 3-7, 2-2, 9; James Greenhoward 3-9, 2-4, 8; Jaden Williams 2-2, 2-2, 7; Landry Ballard Jr. 1-5, 0-0, 2; Jace Breath 1-3, 0-2, 2. Totals: 20-43, 6-17, 48.
ADA: Devon MacCollister 3-7, 8-10, 15; Carter Colombe 4-10, 3-3, 11; Andrew Hughes 4-9, 0-0, 9; Jack Morris 1-6, 0-0, 2; George Maddox 0-5, 1-2, 1. Totals: 12-39, 12-15, 38.
Turnovers: Douglass 12, Ada 20.
Steals: Douglass 9 (Williams); Ada 6 (Hughes 3, MacCollister 3).
Rebounds: Douglass 30 (McMorris 11); Ada 32 (Maddox 8, Hughes 7, Morris 7).
3-point goals: Douglass 2-7 (Scott 1-5, Williams 1-1); Ada 2-12 (MacCollister 1-3, Hughes 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
