The Ada High School boys basketball team got off to a blazing start against Durant before coasting to a 56-20 victory over the Lions Thursday night in the first round of the 2019 East Central Oklahoma Classic.
Ada, ranked No. 13 in Class 5A, improved to 7-3 on the year, while Durant dropped to 3-6.
The Cougars were scheduled to meet Class 4A No. 13 Broken Bow late Friday night in the semifinals. Today’s consolation play begins at 11:30 a.m. in the boys bracket and concludes with the 8:30 p.m. championship game.
In girls ECOC action, the Ada Lady Cougars never got into an offensive rhythm in a 40-33 loss to Broken Bow in a first-round contest Thursday night.
Coach Christie Jennings’ team, ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, has now dropped back-to-back games and fallen to 6-4. Ada met Northwest Classen (No. 18 in Class 5A) Friday afternoon in consolation play, while the Lady Savages advanced to a semifinal matchup with Ardmore.
Saturday’s girls action begins at 10 a.m., with the championship contest scheduled for 7 p.m.
BOYS
Ada 56, Durant 20
To say the Ada boys were hot to start the game would be an understatement. The Cougars hit 10 of their first 13 shots and got 3-pointers from Trey Havens, Jaxson Robinson and Jake Shannon. After the first-quarter dust had settled, the Cougars had quickly built a 23-0 lead.
Durant broke the streak when Dominic Wynn got a steal and layup at the 6:01 mark of the second quarter.
The pace slowed down from there. The Cougars outscored Durant 20-14 over the next two quarters before ending the game on a 13-6 run.
Robinson led the Ada charge with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Jake Shannon scored 11 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and had three steals.
Kaden Cooper scored 10 points off the bench, went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line and also had six rebounds and two steals. Cody Smith finished with six points, three rebounds, three steals, four assists and a number of deflections for the hosts.
Tanner Gilliam also had seven rebounds and helped Ada win the battle of the boards 44-31.
Ada shot 22-of-46 (47.8 percent) from the field, compared to a 5-of-37 (13.5 percent) outing for the Lions.
Cody Garlington scored seven points off the bench to lead the way for Durant.
GIRLS
Broken Bow 40, Ada 33
The Ada girls struggled to put points on the board, were beaten badly on the boards but played well enough on defense to stay within striking distance of Broken Bow until the very end.
The Lady Cougars spotted Broken Bow an 8-0 lead to start the game. Chloe James capped that run with a fast-break bucket at the 2:29 mark of the first quarter.
Dixie Redman got Ada on the scoreboard seconds later with a 3-pointer, but she never scored again (but finished with five rebounds and four steals).
Chloe Rogers ruined a pair of small Ada runs in the second quarter with well-timed 3-point baskets. Her first triple put Broken Bow on top 16-9, and she later drained another that made it 21-14.
Ada sophomore Landyn Owens kept the Cougars close all by herself in the second period, scoring all 12 of Ada’s points in that period. Broken Bow led 23-19 at halftime.
The two teams combined for just nine total points in the third quarter (Broken Bow led 5-4), and the Lady Cougars trailed 28-23 heading to the fourth.
Ada 6-1 freshman Shayla Wofford scored on a putback with 3:16 left to get Ada within 32-29, and Owens’ coast-to-coast layup with 2:04 remaining trimmed the AHS deficit to 35-31.
However, the Cougars never got over the hump.
Broken Bow senior post player Kamryn Gentry was a big difference-maker for her team. She finished with 17 points, a whopping 20 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. As a team, Ada finished with just 23 rebounds, compared to 43 for the Lady Savages.
Broken Bow committed 28 turnovers in the contest to just 14 for the home team.
Rogers scored 13 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers for Broken Bow.
Ada got a game-high 21 points from Owens, including three triples. She also had five rebounds and seven steals.
No other player scored more than four. Owens sank eight field goals, and the rest of the Lady Cougars were a combined 4-of-29 from the floor.
Ada was also without the services of freshman starter Amaya Frizell, who suffered a knee injury during the Lady Cougars’ loss at McAlester Tuesday night.
