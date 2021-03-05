Ada boys knock off Noble in soccer opener

The Ada High School girls and boys soccer teams kicked off their season Tuesday night in Noble. The Cougar clubs play at home for the first time tonight against Elgin. The girls kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m. Members of the 2021 Ada soccer teams include, from left to right: (front row) Caden Mitchell, Gabby King, Angie Long, Reagan McCortney, Gentry Brown, Alyssa Vasquez, Mckayla Rios, Ella Billingsley, Isabella King, Kate Denson, Emery Rutherford, Klaudia Cooper-Sotelo, Araceli Cruz, Marybeth Johnson and Angel Velazquez; (second row) Tyler Walker, Kenzie Hooser, Karris Eaves, Erionna Andrews, Ariel Snodgrass, Arianna Solorio, Konner Bickerstaff, Angelica Cruz, Isabelle Boettcher, Isabella Mcginley, Maryanne Criswell, Cydnee Miller, Indy Hughes, Mikkiya Sloan, and Augustin Palma; (third row) Morales, Jesus Velazquez, Emilio Benton, Daniel Monjarus, Jose Palma, Jason Vaez, Eli Alvarez, Taylor Byrd, Saul Palma, Colton Scull, Jonah Ascension, Minh Nguyen and Salvador Vallin; (back row) Caden Balthrop, Dakota Noe, Sam Rhynes, Tarique Lyons, Dane Mckinney, Carl McCortney, Philip Jones, Eric Pulliam, AJ Revels, Landon Hamrick and Wesley Bilbo.