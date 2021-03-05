Ada boys knock off Noble in soccer opener

NOBLE — The Ada High boys soccer team scored three goals during a 10-minute span in the second half and defeated host Noble 3-1 earlier this week.
In the girls opener, Noble ran away from the Lady Cougars 8-1.
BOYS
Ada 3, Noble 1
The game was scoreless in the first half. However, Ada head coach Cole Jones said his team simply couldn’t get the ball to go in the net.
“We played very hard the entire game,” Jones said. “Though I feel as if we dominated possession in the first half it ended 0-0. About 10 minutes into the second half our boys finally started finishing the chances that we were getting.”
Ada finally broke the ice when Sam Rhynes scored on a corner kick. Minutes late, on another corner kick, Rhynes assisted on a goal by Jonah Ascension.
Taylor Byrd made it 3-0 when he dribbled past several Noble defenders and shot the ball into the net past the NHS goalkeeper.
“Our back line played very well, but I think Daniel Monjarus had the best game of all. He defended very well and I was very proud of his effort,” Jones said.
“I was very pleased as the team came together and played well,” he continued. “We have a lot of work to do, but it was a successful night.”
GIRLS
Noble 8, Ada 1
Maryanne Criswell scored the lone Ada goal in the contest on a penalty kick.
“She was awarded a penalty kick after she and Izzy McGinley beat several defenders down the field before being fouled in the penalty box,” said Ada girls coach Hannah McCullough.
The Ada coach said goalkeeper Mikkiya Sloan played well in defeat for the Lady Cougars.
“Mikkiya Sloan made several great saves,” McCullough said. “My young team showed grit and heart and kept fighting.”
Both Ada teams host Elgin tonight. The girls contest kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.
