Ada boys introduce Hilldale to Jack

The Hilldale boys basketball team probably didn't know Jack before they played the Ada Cougars in a Class 4A Regional Tournament game Friday afternoon inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Hornets know him now.
Ada sophomore Jack Morris gave the Cougars a huge spark off the bench with 18 points, seven rebounds a steal and a blocked shot in a 68-51 win over visiting Hilldale.
The 11th-ranked Cougars stayed alive at 14-8 and will play the Madill-Tulsa McLain winner at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Hornets are done at 10-9.
Morris, who sank both of his 3-point attempts, went on a personal 9-3 run to end the first quarter and start the second that snapped a 10-10 tie and put the Cougars on top 19-13.
With Ada leading 25-17, Hilldale's Evan Smith made tightened things up again when he converted a rare four-point play and followed that by scoring on a slick 1-on-1 move down the lane to make it 28-23. He led Hilldale with a game-high 19 points.
HHS post player Rylan Nail scored on a putback in the closing seconds to get the visitors within 30-27 at halftime.
Morris capped an 11-4 Ada run to start the third period that pushed the Cougar advantage to double digits at 41-31 at the halfway mark.
After Hilldale got within nine at 56-47 with 4:16 to play, Ada put the game away with an 8-0 run capped by back-to-back dunks by Kaden Cooper.
Cooper turned in a strong game for the Cougars, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals and five blocked shots. David Johnson was right behind with 14 points and five boards. Andrew Hughes just missed double figures for Ada with nine points. Wyatt Brown finished with seven points for the home team.
Brayson Lawson and Nail joined Evans in double figures with 10 points apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.