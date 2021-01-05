Some folks may be a little surprised that the Ada High boys basketball team started off so well so quickly.
Don’t count new head coach Kyle Caufield in with that group.
The Cougars followed a tough 70-64 season-opening road loss to Class 5A powerhouse Shawnee with five straight victories. Ada won the Southern Oklahoma Invitational during that streak and capped it with a 37-33 victory over those same Shawnee Wolves on Dec. 18 and entered the holiday break on a high note.
Gone is Ada playmaker Jaxson Robinson, who decided to graduate as a junior, forego his senior season with the Cougars and join the Texas A&M basketball season early.
However, Kaden Cooper has stepped into the role of playmaker and he and his supporting cast has gelled together quickly.
“I wasn’t really surprised. We saw early on the ability of our team and the chemistry they have built with each other,” Caufield told The Ada News. “We knew we would be replacing pieces from the previous season, but felt the young group that gained experience last year would be ready to step up.”
Caufield said new additions to the squad bought into what he and assistant coach Cody Nall have been preaching. So far, the Cougars have been listening and it shows.
“I would have to say trust and belief in each other is a key factor (to our success) as well as competing each day. We stress the importance of trusting your teammates and believe they will make open shots, be there on defensive rotations holding each other accountable. The next factor is to compete hard in practice and that will translate to the game.”
Caufield said the Cougars are still a work in progress.
“There is always room for improvement. We believe defensively is the area we potentially can be really good at and work to be great on that end of the floor,” he explained. “The defensive end of the floor is where we are going to need to win games at down the stretch.”
The tests will continue for the Cougars this week. Ada is at Plainview tonight before hosting the rugged 2021 East Central Oklahoma Classic this Thursday through Saturday. The Cougars face Harrah at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup. Other teams in the field include the aforementioned Shawnee club, Durant, Ardmore (No. 19 in Class 5A), Lawton Eisenhower, Ponca City and the OKC Storm.
“January is always a tough month. The first few weeks will be challenging and tough. However, that is the experience we need to prepare us for the playoffs,” Caufield said. “Overall, I believe the East Central Oklahoma Classic will be a great tournament with some really good competition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.