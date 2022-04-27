Ada boys golf team competes in Ardmore

ARDMORE — After turning in one of their best tournament outings of the season, the Ada High School boys golf team took a step back Monday at the 2022 Ardmore Invitational.
The Cougars struggled to an 18th-place finish after a two-round team score of 369-371-740. However, the competition was fierce with top teams from Class 6A, Class 5A and Class 4A competing for the title.
The good news: Ada finished just ahead of rivals Durant (742) and host Ardmore (750).
The tournament was hosted by the Dornick Hills Golf & Country Club and the Lakeview Golf Course.
Class 6A No. 3 Norman North won the team championship with a low score of 305-292—597. Class 6A No. 2 Jenks was runner-up at 305-296—601 and Class 6A No. 8 Norman was third at 316-299—615.
Rounding out the Top 5 were Class 6A No. 6 Stillwater at 622 and Class 4A No. 1 Heritage Hall at 627. Class 6A No. 10 Edmond Santa Fe also shot a 627.
Ada sophomore Braxton Ellis turned in a team-best score of 82-86—168.
“I was really proud of the way Braxton Elkins played in really wet conditions,” said Ada High boys golf coach Robbie Powell. “With the exception of Braxton’s play, not much else positive came out the day.”
Ben Stoller of Owasso won the medalist crown with a low score of 70-71—141. Carson Wright of Norman and Rhett Hughes of Edmond Santa Fe tied for second with 145s.
Other Ada results included Cooper Patterson at 94-96—190, Seth Stowers at 96-95—191, Carter Kenley at 97-94—91; and Carter Hanson at 103-106—209.
The Cougars are back in action Thursday at the Guthrie Bluejay Bash hosted by the Lake Hefner Golf Club in Oklahoma City.
2022 Ardmore Invitational
Monday, April 25
At Dornick Hills Golf & Country Club
And Lakeview Golf Course
Team Standings
1. Norman North 305/292/597
2. Jenks 305/296/601
3. Norman 316/299/615
4. Stillwater #1 307/315/622
5. Heritage Hall 317/310/627
6. Edmond Santa Fe 322/305/627
7. Owasso 314/314/628
8. Edmond North #1 323/309/632
9. Deer Creek 323/313/636
10. Edmond North #2 336/321/657
11. Mustang 329/331/660
12. Altus 335/329/664
13. Bishop McGuinness 343/324/667
14. Stillwater #2 344/338/682
15. Bethany 349/333/682
16. Guthrie 356/361/717
17. Tuttle 360/363/723
18. ADA 369/371/740
19. Durant 370/372/742
20. Ardmore 386/364/750
Top 3 Individuals
1. Ben Stoller (Owasso) 70/71/141
2. Carson Wright (Norman) 70/75/145
3. Rhett Hughes (Santa Fe) 74/71/145
Ada Individual Results
Braxton Elkins 82/86/168
Cooper Patterson 94/96/190
Seth Stowers 96/95/191
Carter Kenley 97/94/191
Carter Hanson 103/106/209
Up Next: Ada boys at Guthrie Bluejay Bash Thursday at the Lake Hefner Golf Club.
