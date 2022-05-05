CUSHING — For at least a little while, the Ada High boys golf team appeared to have a chance to qualify for the state tournament. But the Cougars faltered a bit down the stretch and had to settle for a sixth-place finish at the Class 4A Regional Tournament played on the rain-soaked Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing.
The three state tournament qualifying teams were regional champs Perkins-Tryon with a 312, runner-up and host Cushing at 315 and Wagoner at 345.
Broken Bow was fourth at 360 followed by Oologah at 363 and the Cougars at 366. Ada finished 21 strokes out of the third and final qualifying spot.
Ada head coach Robbie Powell said he and many of the other coaches involved felt like the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association should have put off the regional tournament for at least another day because Mother Nature made it into a soaking mess.
“We actually started off fairly well in really bad conditions that myself and all the other coaches did not feel like we should be playing in,” Powell told The Ada News. “But we faltered over the last five holes and missed our opportunity to qualify for the state tournament.”
Troy Meyers of Perkins-Tryon won the individual regional championship after shooting a low score of 73. Kolby Legg of Cushing was runner-up with a 75 while Corbin Gaskins of Cushing was next at 76.
Senior Seth Stowers led the way for Ada with an 88 followed by fellow senior Derek Layton with a 91. Sophomore Carter Kenley shot a 93 followed by junior Cooper Patterson at 94 and sophomore Braxton Elkins at 99.
“As always, I want to thank Oak Hill Country Club for their support and allowing our junior high and high school kids to practice at their beautiful facility,” Powell said.
———o———
Monday, May 3
BOYS
Class 4A Regional
At Buffalo Rock Golf Course
Team Standings
1. Perkins-Tryon 312
2. Cushing 315
3. Wagoner 345
4. Broken Bow 360
5. Oolagah 363
6. ADA 366
7. Poteau 368
8. Mannford 383
9. Tecumseh 425
10. Sallisaw No score
11. Cleveland No score
Top 3 Individuals:
1. Troy Meyers (Perkins-Tryon) 73
2. Kolby Legg (Cushing) 75
3. Corbin Gaskins (Cushing) 76
Ada Individual Results
Seth Stowers 88
Derek Layton 91
Carter Kenley 93
Cooper Patterson 94
Braxton Elkins 99
