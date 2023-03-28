Ada boys finish second at PV track meet

PAULS VALLEY — The Ada High School boys track team finished as runners-up at the 2023 Jack Hays Memorial Track Meet in Pauls Valley last week.
Tuttle won the team title with 87 points, Ada collected 79 points and third-place Chickasha followed at 76. Guthrie was fourth at 59 points and Douglass settled for fifth at 54.
In the girls race, Ada finished eighth in the 20-team field. Host Pauls Valley claimed the championship with 112 points, Guthrie was second at 104 and Tuttle finished third at 67.
“Our improvement from the first meet at Pauls Valley in 2022 to this year is tremendous,” said Ada track coach Colby Shamley. “Our jumps, times, throws — they are all very encouraging.”
BOYS
The Ada boys had a trio of first-place finishes at the meet.
Xander Rhynes won the 400 Meter Dash with a time of :51.99, Gavin Gunter won the Discus Throw with a toss of 139 feet, 5 inches and Carter Columbe won the gold in the High Jump with a leap of 6-2.
Devon MacCollister was second in the High Jump at 5-8.
In the 4x400 Meter Relay, the Ada team of Rhynes, Camarrie Richardson, Gavin Hamilton and Lakievin Richardson finished second with a time of 3:33.3.
Ada teams finished third and fourth in the 800 Meter Relay.
Rhynes, Kolten Carlock, Chase Bailey and Deante Lindsay captured third pace with a time of 1:36.2 and the AHS squad of Camarrie Richardson, Hamilton, Wyatt Kilgore and Lakievin Richardson were right behind with a time of 1:36.6.
The Cougars nabbed a fourth-place finish in the 4x100 Meter Relay. That group included Rhynes, Carlock, MacCollister and Lindsay.
Lindsay was also fourth in the 110 Meter Hurdles with a time of :16.17 and sixth in the 100 Meter Dash in :11.88.
GIRLS
Tyley Dotson paced the girls track team with a first-place showing in the Shot Put with a throw of 37’-1” and a second-place finish in the Discus with a toss of 103’-8”.
Her sister, Gracie Dotson, was fourth in both events. She had a distance of 98’-7” in the Discus and a heave of 32’-5” in the Shot Put.
Addisyn Jackson finished sixth in the 100 Hurdles with a time of :19.72.
