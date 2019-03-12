The Ada High School boys tennis team finished second at the Ada Tennis Tournament, held on a windy Saturday at the Ada Tennis Center.
In the girls portion of the Ada Tournament on Friday, the host Lady Cougars placed fifth.
BOYS
Deer Creek won the team championship with 53 points, while the Ada boys were a close second with 51 points. Duncan was tied for second at 51, while Crossing Christian was fourth at 42.
The Byng Fighting Pirates were 11th.
The Cougars were paced by the duo of Ryan McCortney and Noah Watkins, who won the No. 2 Doubles title. They cruised past Duncan 6-0, 6-1 in the title match. McCortney and Watkins defeated teams from Regent Prep, Ardmore and Henryetta earlier in the day.
The Byng No. 2 Doubles team of Ryan Garcia and Kaden Gilmore finished 13th after a win over McAlester.
Ada’s No. 1 Doubles tandem of Jonathan Cloar/Reese Siegle finished second.
Cloar and Siegle dropped a 7-6, 4-6, 10-4 decision to the Deer Creek team of Tyler Doh-Matthew Ivester. The Cougars had defeated that same Deer Creek combo at a tournament earlier this spring in Oklahoma City.
Cloar and Siegle had outlasted a team from Duncan 5-7, 6-2, 10-7 in a quarterfinal match and rallied past Henryetta 3-6, 6-4, 10-2 in the semifinals.
The Byng No. 1 Doubles team of Gage Hatcher and TJ Goodman lost a first-round matchup to Duncan before reeling off three straight victories to capture ninth place. Hatcher and Goodman defeated a team from Yukon 7-6, 6-0 in their final match.
Ada’s Christian Siegle finished runner-up in the No. 1 Singles draw. He dropped a 6-2, 6-2 decision to Daniel Haley of Crossing Christian in the championship match. Siegle had survived a tough 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 semifinal match against Deer Creek’s Kyler Muton.
Byng’s Caden Manuel dropped a 6-2, 6-3 decision to Trenton Sulliven of Regent Prep and settled for 10th place.
In No. 2 Singles action, Ada’s Winston Brown topped Clayton Roger of Norman North 6-3, 6-1 for ninth place. Brown edged Byng’s Jake Taylor 6-4, 5-7, 12-10 in consolation play earlier in the day. Taylor topped Christian Olsen of Ardmore 6-0, 6-1 for 13th place.
The Ada boys are now off until competing at the Duncan Tournament March 25 at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
GIRLS
Deer Creek rolled to the team championship with 60 points followed by Crossing Christian with 49 and Byng and Duncan with 47.
Ada’s Ahna Redwine finished third in No. 2 Singles after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Duncan. Redwine also got victories over Stormy Smith of Durant and Lyla Boutdara of Shawnee.
Byng’s Spencer Brown knocked off Boutdara 6-1, 6-1 in the fifth-place match.
In No. 1 Singles, Ada’s Ella Summers placed fifth after defeating Byng’s Courtney Blackburn 6-2, 6-1.
In No. 1 Doubles action, the Ada team of Makayla Freeman and Kortni McNutt finished eighth. Grinsted and McKnight of Norman defeated Freeman and McNutt 6-3, 6-1 in the seventh-place match.
Yukon’s Dillon and Roberts topped Byng’s CeCe Sayre and Bri Sanders 6-4, 6-2 in the third-place contest.
Ada’s No. 2 Doubles squad of Jillian Brassfield and Gentri Langley dropped a tough 6-4, 6-4 decision to Grace Bryant and Hayden Powell of Shawnee in the seventh-place matchup.
Byng’s No. 2 Doubles team of Trenity Miller and Aubrey Colombe advanced all the way to the championship match before falling to Deer Creek’s Speed and Vo 6-0, 6-3.
The Lady Cougars are back in action March 27 at the Duncan Tournament, hosted by the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
