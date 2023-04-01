Ada boys finish second at McAlester meet

MCALESTER — The Ada High School boys track team finished second at the 2023 Clark Bass Invitational held Thursday in McAlester.
The Cougars compiled 99 total points and were runners-up to Rejoice Christian School, who won the meet with 128 points. The host McAlester Buffaloes were third at 90. Broken Bow finished fourth at 67 points and Muldrow cracked the Top 5 with 56 points.
The Ada girls finished 10th in the girls standings with 28 points. Sallisaw won the girls championship with 116 points and Broken Bow was second at 85. Rounding out the Top 5 girls teams were Wagoner at 78, host McAlester at 75.5 and Holland Hall at 61.
Ada’s next meet is at Plainview on April 7.
BOYS
Ada sophomore Deante Lindsay led the Cougars by bringing home a pair of gold medals. He won the 110 Meter Hurdles with a time of 15.8 and won the 300 Meter Hurdles in 41.6.
Junior Carter Colombe captured first place in the High Jump with a leap of 6’-6”. Gavin Gunter had the only other first-place finish for Ada by winning the Discus with a throw of 154’-8”.
In the boys 4x100 Meter Relay, the Cougars finished second with a time of 44.45. Members of that team included Xander Rhynes, Kolten Carlock, Devon McCollister and Lindsay.
Rhynes won a silver medal with a runner-up finish in the 400 Meter Run. He finished with a time of 51.89.
Chase Bailey finished third for Ada in the 110 Meter Hurdles in 18.8 and Darius Gimore finished third in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 44.82. Bailey followed in fourth at 45.47.
In the 1600 Meter Run, Ada’s Kaden Oliphant finished fifth with a time of 5:26.06.
The Ada team of Rhynes, Carlock, Colombe and Tremain Gray finished sixth in the 4x200 Meter Relay with a time of 1:35.08.
GIRLS
The Lady Cougars were fourth in the 4x100 Relay with a time of 53.92. That group included Anabella Onyegam, Carmen West, Lillie Keefer and Sania Richardson.
The Ada foursome of Onyegam, Addisyn Jackson, Keefer and Richardson placed sixth in the 4x200 Relay with a time of 1:56.06.
Jackson nabbed a fourth-place finish in the 100 Meter Hurdles with a time of 18.36.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.