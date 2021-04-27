DUNCAN — The Ada High School boys tennis team finished third at the Class 5A Public School Championships held Saturday at the Duncan Golf & Tennis Club.
Carl Albert and the host Demons tied for the team championship with 27 points, while the Cougars were right on their heels at 25. Shawnee was third with 20 points followed by Durant with 19 and Ardmore with 16.
In the girls portion, the Lady Cougars finished fourth without a No. 1 Doubles team due to injuries. Duncan won the girls title with 30 points followed by Shawnee with 27, Carl Albert with 26 and Ada with 20. Ardmore was fifth at 16.
BOYS
The Ada team of Halton Redwine and Noah Watkins won the No. 1 Doubles crown with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Duncan’s Brin Davis and Nick Johnson in the title match.
In No. 2 Doubles, Ada’s Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes knocked off Kelon Chandler and Hyrum Miner of Shawnee 6-3, 6-3 for third place.
Body Ross of Ada also captured third place in No. 2 Singles after a 6-1, 6-3 win over Will Stewart of Shawnee.
And in No. 1 Singles, Wyatt Brown of Ada defeated Grayson Guild of Carl Albert 6-1, 6-1 for fifth place.
The Cougars are at the Heritage Hall Tournament on Friday.
GIRLS
The Lady Cougars earned one championship and a third-place finish at the tournament.
The No. 2 Doubles team of Ava Bolin and Ahna Redwine knocked off Carl Albert’s Maddie Biggers and Ashton Bryant 6-2, 6-2 in the championship match.
Ada’s No. 2 Singles player Macy Lowrance edged Rylee Reese of Carl Albert 6-2, 1-6, 11-9 for third place.
Abby Machetta finished fourth in No. 1 Singles after a tough 6-3, 6-3 setback to Marissa Bumgarner of Duncan in the third-place matchup.
Ada is back in action Saturday at the Heritage Hall Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.