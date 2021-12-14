Ada boys fall to 5A No. 11 McGuinness in finals

DUNCAN — The Ada High boys basketball team couldn’t overcome a third-quarter hiccup and dropped a 66-59 decision to Bishop McGuinness Saturday night in the finals of the Southern Oklahoma Invitational Tournament in Duncan.
The Cougars advanced to the championship with a 54-44 victory over Chickasha in a Friday night semifinal contest.
Ada, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, lost for the first time and fell to 4-1 on the year, while the Fighting Irish — No. 11 in Class 5A — improved to 5-0.
“This was a hard-fought game. I thought we did a great job of competing all night,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “These are the games you want to have throughout the season. It was intense and back and forth. It was a great experience for our team.”
Saturday, Dec. 11
McGuinness 66, Ada 59
Ada led 34-33 at halftime but McGuinness used a 14-8 run in the third period to rally for a 47-42 lead.
The Cougars got within a single possession a couple of times in the fourth quarter but couldn’t quite catch the Irish.
“We were down five to start the fourth quarter and had opportunities down the stretch to tie, but the ball didn’t bounce our way,” Caufield said. “But that’s basketball! It’s a tough loss but we will learn from this and be better down the road.”
The Ada offense was led by Camryn Reed with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Devon MacCollister and Jack Morris added 11 points apiece, while Andrew Hughes also hit double figures with 10.
Graham Tawwater led the Irish with a game-high 20 points, while Price Bradley followed with 17. Cy Twombly hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 13 points for McGuinness.
Friday, Dec. 10
Ada 54, Chickasha 44
The Cougars led just 21-20 at halftime but outscored the Chicks 33-24 in the second half to pull away.
“We did a good job of valuing the basketball and being active in the zone. We finished well inside the paint and handled their pressure,” Caufield said. “We got a little separation in the third quarter by knocking down some outside shots. Overall it was another good team win and gaining experience and improvement with each game.”
Devon MacCollister led the Ada attack with 20 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Big man Josh Murray was a force in the paint with 13 points, while Camryn Reed hit double figures with 10. Jack Morris scored seven points and sank two 3s for the locals, while Andrew Hughes rounded out the AHS scoring with four.
Sooner Boardingham led the Chicks with 17 points, while Xavier Copland also hit double figures with 12. Callhan scored eight for Chickasha.
Ada has a tough week ahead with two of the top teams in Class 5A on the slate. Ada travels to No. 16 Shawnee tonight before hosting No. 3 Carl Albert Friday inside the Cougar Activity Center.
