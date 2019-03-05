NOBLE – An outstanding defensive outing and a goal by Isaac Cruz lifted the Ada Cougars to a 1-0 season-opening soccer victory over the Noble Bears Friday night.
“We played very hard and with great confidence,” said Ada head coach Cole Jones. “I have challenged this group in practice over the past few days, and I am very proud of how they reacted.”
Strong center midfield play by Coleman Prince and Salvador Vallin played a key role, according to Jones.
“They had to defend most of the field as we switched up our formation for this game,” Jones said.
Jones also praised his defensive line in Isaiah Castaneda, Eli Alvarez, Dominick Lowry and Philip Jones.
“All played very well and made it hard for Noble to get anything through,” said Cole Jones. “Jagger Pedigo created a spark as he came off the bench as an outside midfielder.”
Cruz and fellow forward Taylor Byrd linked up a couple of times for some great scoring chances but couldn’t find a way to finish them.
In his first game in goal, Hunter Wilson recorded the shutout victory.
“Overall, I am very impressed with how we moved the ball around and defended their talented midfield,” Cole Jones said. “We have a lot of things to work on and get better at, but this is a good starting point.”
The Ada boys, 1-0 on the season, will play at McLoud at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
GIRLS
Noble 3, Ada 1
A first-half goal by Amanda Shorman tied the match up around 15 minutes in, but it wasn’t enough as Noble went on to a 2-1 halftime lead and added a late second-half goal.
“Amanda played hard the entire game, and we had several great shots on goal. We just couldn’t finish. Despite the outcome, my girls played very hard and I’m proud of them,” said Ada head coach Hannah McCullough. “My backline of Dixie Redman, Colee Rogers, Hunter Martinez and Indy Hughes played tough and kept the ball on Noble’s half (of the field) most of the game.”
Rogers on the back line, Kyla Mitchell in the midfield and Shorman out front played well, according to McCullough.
“All of them who played extremely well and are my more experienced girls, on whom we will rely on as the season progresses,” McCullough said. “We have things to work on to get better, but I am proud of this bunch of girls and their dedication to the game.”
The Lady Cougars, 0-1 on the season, will visit McLoud at 5:30 tonight.
