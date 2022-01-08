The Ada High boys basketball team rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit before sealing the deal late in a 61-56 come-from-behind win over Class 6A Ponca City Thursday night at the East Central Oklahoma Classic.
The Cougars improved to 6-4 and set up a semifinal showdown with rival Ardmore Friday night. The Tigers — ranked No. 10 in Class 5A — knocked off Class 5A No. 16 Shawnee 68-54 in another first-round battle.
The Ada-Ardmore winner will advance to tonight’s 8:30 p.m. championship game while the loser will play for third place at 5:30 p.m.
Ponca City fell to 2-7 and faced the Wolves in consolation play Friday.
The Ada girls basketball team was forced into a first-round bye after Lawton Eisenhower withdrew due to COVID-19 concerns and no replacement team could be found. The Lady Cougars played Westmoore — who bested the Durant JV 70-26 in a first-round blowout — in a Friday semifinal contest. The winner of that game will play for the girls title at 7 p.m. tonight with the loser falling into a 4 p.m. third-place contest.
BOYS
Ada 61, Ponca City 56
Nate Patel and Mason Meador sank 3-pointers late in the third quarter to help Ponca City grab a 41-36 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
But Ada responded in a big way, opening the fourth frame with a pivotal 12-1 surge. That run was capped when Cooper Patterson scored on a drive to the basket and was fouled. Ponca City head coach Ivan McFarlin didn’t agree with the call and was accessed a technical foul after expressing his displeasure.
Patterson missed his free throw and Devon MacCollister hit one of two technical free throws during a four-point trip down the floor that put Ada on top 47-42 with 5:40 to play.
“I thought we did a good job tonight of getting the lead (in the fourth quarter) and then hanging on to it,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield.
Meador hit another 3-pointer for Ponca City to keep his team close before Ada got back-to-back buckets inside by 6-5 post player Josh Murray on nice assists from Jack Morris and MacCollister to put the home team on top 50-45 with just over four minutes remaining.
Tay Moore knocked down another 3-pointer for the Wildcats — they were 7-of-14 from long distance at that point — to get his team within 50-48.
Patterson sank hit fourth 3-pointer of the game and Camryn Reed later scored on a tough drive to the basket with 1:18 showing to push the AHS lead to 55-50.
Morris and Reed each hit a pair of 3-pointers, sandwiched around a 3-pointer from Ponca City’s Grant Dye, to keep the Wildcats at bay.
In an overtime road loss to Class 4A powerhouse Heritage Hall Tuesday night, the Cougars hit just 5-of-11 free throws in the fourth period.
“It was good to see a couple of guys that split some free throws on Tuesday knock them down tonight and bounce back,” Caufield said.
When the dust had settled, Ada had outscored the Wildcats 26-15 in the fourth period.
Morris led a balanced Cougar offensive attack with 16 points. Patterson sank four 3-pointers and scored 14 points. MacCollister turned in an all-around strong performance with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Reed finished with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and a team-high eight rebounds.
“Each night it can be somebody different. They play team ball. They’re not worried about if they are scoring. That’s going to take you a long way,” Caufield said.
The Cougars shot 22-of-41 (53.7%) from the field against the Wildcats.
Ponca City got a game-high 23 points from Dye but no other Wildcat reached double figures. He hit two 3-point baskets, finished 7-of-10 from the free-throw line and collected a game-best 11 rebounds.
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Thursday, Jan. 6
East Central OK Classic
First Round
Ada 61, Ponca City 56
PONCA 11 14 16 15 — 56
ADA 13 13 9 26 — 61
PONCA CITY: Grant Dye 9-15, 7-10, 23; Tay Moore 3-5, 0-0, 8; Issac Valencia 2-9, 2-4, 6; Mason Meador 2-4, 0-0, 6; Nate Patel 2-6, 0-0, 5; Nate Collins 2-7, 0-0, 4; Matthew Shoup 2-3, 0-1, 4. Totals: 20-48, 9-15, 56.
ADA: Jack Morris 4-9, 8-11, 16; Cooper Patterson 5-9, 0-1, 14; Devon MacCollister 6-8, 1-4, 13; Camryn Reed 4-10, 2-2, 12; Josh Murray 2-3, 0-0, 4; Caden Carry 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 22-41, 11-17, 61.
Turnovers: Ponca City 10, Ada 11.
Steals: Ponca City 7 (Moore 3); Ada 4.
Rebounds: Ponca City 32 (Dye 11, Collins 10); Ada 28 (Reed 8, MacCollister 7).
3-point goals: Ponca City 7-17 (Dye 2-7, Moore 2-3, Patel 1-3, Meador 2-3); Ada 6-16 (Patterson 4-8, Reed 2-4).
Fouled out: None.
Technical Fouls: Coach Ivan McFarlin (PC).
