The Ada High School boys tennis team clipped private school powerhouse Bishop McGuinness to claim a Class 5A Regional championship Monday at the Ada Tennis Center.
The Cougars finished with 34 team points while the Fighting Irish were runners-up at 30. Shawnee captured third place with 19 points followed by McAlester and Pryor who tied for fourth with 18 points apiece.
Ada head coach Terry Swopes said he believes the Cougars are peaking at the right time heading into the Class 5A State Tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
"The boys played extremely well today and won the 5A regional championship. I was proud of all of them," Swopes said. "We are playing our best tennis going into state. In 5A, we’ll be competing with Holland Hall, Heritage Hall, Cascia Hall, Bishop McGuinness and Carl Albert. If we keep playing well, we will be in the mix."
At the regional, Ada battled Bishop McGuinness in the finals of all four divisions.
In No. 1 Singles, McGuinness freshman standout TJ Shanahan had to hold off Ada junior Halton Redwine 6-0, 7-5 for the championship.
Ada junior Brady Bacon knocked off Rusty Cleaver of Bishop McGuinness 6-3, 6-0 in the No. 2 Singles title game.
Ada's No. 1 Doubles team of Jackson Swopes and Tate Danielson pushed past the BM duo of Carl Amaya and Matthew Dell'Osso with a tight 6-4, 7-5 decision in their matchup.
The Ada team of Drew Lillard and Anthony Towers won the No. 2 Doubles title with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Joseph Dickerson and Sam Purnell of McGuinness.
———o———
Monday, May 8
BOYS
Class 5A Regional
At Ada
Team Standings
1. Ada 34
2. Bishop McGuinness 30
3. Shawnee 19
4. McAlester 18
tie Pryor 18
6. Piedmont 13
7. Midwest City 9
8. Collinsville 7
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. T.J. Shanahan (Bishop McGuinness) def. Halston Redwine (Ada) 6-0, 7-5 (1st Place)
2. Brady Bacon (Ada) def. Rusty Cleaver (Bishop McGuinness) 6-3, 6-0 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Carl Amaya/Matthew Dell’Osso (Bishop McGuinness) 6-4, 7-5 (1st Place)
2. Drew Lillard/Anthony Towers (Ada) def. Joseph Dickerson/Sam Purnell (Bishop McGuinness) 6-2, 6-4 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada boys at Class 5A State Tournament May 12-13 at Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
