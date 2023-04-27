VELMA — The Ada High School boys track team won another team title Tuesday at the Velma-Alma Comet Invitational.
The Cougars compiled 152 team points, easily out-distancing second-place Marlow which finished second at 105. Washington ended up in third place with 81 points followed by Lindsay at 67 and Ringling at 71.
The Lady Cougars finished sixth out of 21 teams in the girls standings at Velma with 36 points. Cyril and Washington tied for first with 102 points each.
The AHS track teams are now off until competing in a Class 5A Regional Tournament on May 6 at Putnam City High School. That regional also includes teams from Ardmore, Blanchard, Lawton Eisenhower, El Reno, Elgin, John Marshall, Newcastle, Santa Fe South and Woodward.
BOYS
Ada’s Gavin Gunter won another gold medal in the Discus with a toss of 152’6”. Jackson Reid of Wetumka was runner-up at an even 140 feet while Cian Durham of Marlow was third with a toss of 135’05”.
Andrew Hughes and Carter Colombe finished first and second in the High Jump for the second time this spring. Both athletes cleared the bar at 6’6”. Ada’s Devon MacCollister was third at 5”10”. Kaden Shelby of Hollis was fourth at 5’8”.
Ada’s relay teams all had solid showings at the Velma meet.
The Cougars captured first place in the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.18. Those runners included Xander Rhynes, Lakievin Richardson, Gavin Hamilton and Deante Lindsay.
The Ada tandem of Rhynes, Tremain Gray, Hamilton and Andrew Hughes also captured the gold in the 4x200 Relay with a time of 1:32.59.
Ada’s 4x400 Relay squad of Rhynes, Lakievin Richardson, Hamilton and Gray also finished first with a time of 3:31.81.
The 4x800 Cougar relay team of Kaden Oliphant, Timothy Butler, Shawn Walker and Elliot Riden settled for fourth place in 9:32.71. Washinton won that race in 8:54.61.
Lindsay, an Ada sophomore, continued his streak of winning first place in the 110 and 300 Hurdles. Lindsay finished the 110 race in 14.07. Marlow’s Jonathon Brite was runner-up at 15.34. Lindsey captured the 300 gold in 40.06 and Caleb Taylor of Ringling was second in 41.97. Ada’s Chase Bailey brought home the bronze medal with a time of 42.43 and teammate Darias Gilmore was fifth at 43.91.
Gilmore was fifth in the 110 Hurdles in 16.53 and Bailey ended up seventh at 17.84.
Rhynes finished second in the 400 Meter Dash in a time of 49.87. Mason Alford of Wetumka won that race in 49.68.
Ada junior Fisher Marr finished third in the Shot Put with a throw of 45 feet even. Wyatt Kilgore was fifth at 42’6”. Kade Stewart of Velma-Alma won the event with a throw of 47’6” and Priest Williams of Lindsay followed with a toss of 46’1”.
In the Long Jump, Ada’s Manny Gallegos finished fourth with a jump of 19’05”. Rowdy Randall of Hollis won the gold with a jump of an even 22 feet.
GIRLS
The Dotson sisters continue to excel this spring.
Gracey Dotson finished first in the Discus with a throw of 112’10” and Tyley Dotson was third at 106’10”. Bretlie Hyde of Marlow was second with a toss of 109’10”.
It was Tyley Dotson that won the gold in the Shot Put with a heave of 37-feet event. Gracey Dotson was second at 33’11” and Emjay Lucas of Washington finished third at 33 feet even.
Anabella Oneygam finished fifth in the 100 Dash in a time of 13.35. Makenzie Raasch of Cyril won that race in 12.58.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.