MIDWEST CITY — The resilient Ada High boys basketball team bounced back from a tough first-round loss to Destiny Christian to capture back-to-back victories over ranked opponents at the 2023 Titan Classic held at Carl Albert High School.
The Cougars knocked off Tahlequah 49-41 to claim the consolation championship Saturday afternoon after surging past Glenpool 52-40 on Friday.
Ada, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, improved to 12-4 heading into a home battle with Harding Charter tonight.
Glenpool, No. 17 in Class 5A, now sits at 9-8 on the year. Tahlequah, No. 12 in Class 5A, also dropped to 9-8.
“I thought overall it was a good tournament for our team, we learned some lessons, grew as a group and gained some experience. I’m so proud of this group and how they respond and take on the challenge every night,” Ada head coach Kyle Caufield told The Ada News.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Ada 49, Tahlequah 41
Ada trailed 9-7 to start the game but used a 15-9 run in the second quarter to grab a 22-18 halftime lead.
The Tigers got within 35-32 heading into the fourth quarter before Ada finished the game on a 14-9 run.
“We knew they would be well-coached and they had good size. We did a great job of being patient on the offensive end of the floor attacking their 2-3 zone,” Caufield said. “We were locked in defensively from start to finish. If you can hold a team to single digits in three out of the four quarters, you are doing a great job.”
Ada held off Tahlequah by hitting 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter and went 14-of-17 from the stripe overall.
“When you play really good teams, you want to keep your turnovers down, defend, and make free throws. We had less than 10 turnovers and went 14-of-17 from the free-throw line,” Caufield said “I thought we played with great discipline and executed down the stretch to win the game.”
Jack Morris finished with a team-high 17 points. He went a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line and also had six rebounds.
Andrew Hughes was next for Ada with 13 points and finished 4-of-4 from the line and hit one 3-pointer. Carter Colombe also reached double figures with 11 points, had four assists and made one trey. Devon MacColliser chipped in seven points and added one 3-point basket.
No Tahlequah player scored in double figures. Hayden Smith had nine points. Donovan Smith and Cash McAvilon followed with seven points apiece. Zeke Guerro and Lucas Wollridge both hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points each.
Friday, Jan. 20
Ada 52, Glenpool 40
The game was tied at 26-all at halftime before the Cougars took over during the final two quarters. Ada outscored the Warriors 13-6 in the third period and 13-8 in the fourth to pull away.
“I thought we came out a little sluggish,” Caufield said.
“You have to give Glenpool credit for the way they were defending us,” he continued. “I thought in the first half we settled for too many outside shots against their zone. I thought we responded well in the third period and attacked inside and then made our free throws.”
Ada sank 11-of-18 free throws over the final two frames.
“As an athlete, we all have been in this situation where you just feel like you can’t get going,” Caufield said. “I thought our guys did a good job of working out of that feeling and grinding out a win.”
Andrew Hughes, who made the Titan Classic All-Tournament team, had a big game for the Cougars. He finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals.
Devon MacCollister was next with 12 points, three assists and six boards. Carter Colombe also hit double digits with 11 points and had 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Jack Morris scored just three points but contributed 10 rebounds and five assists.
Colombe and Cooper Patterson hit Ada’s only 3-pointers of the game.
Ashton Gorbert and Chance Watashe each scored 11 points to pace Glenpool. Watashe hit a pair of 3-point baskets.
