HEALDTON — The Ada High School boys cross country team won the championship at the Healdton Invitational earlier this week.
The point totals weren’t available, but the Cougars finished first ahead of runner-up Marietta.
The girls team had three medalists at the meet.
Both Ada teams are now off until a Class 5A Regional meet on Oct. 23.
BOYS
The Cougars had five runners finish in the Top 16.
Sophomore Caden Mitchell, who also plays soccer and is the football team’s kicker at Ada, led the Cougars with a sixth-place finish with a personal best time of 19:52.15. Sam Rhynes was next in seventh place in 19:55.06, also a PR time.
Saul Palma (20:06.81), Jose Palma (20:32.09) and Emilio Benton (20:34.40) landed in the 10th through 12th spots.
Carlos Morales finished 16th with a time of 20:53.88, while Elliott Riden was 24th in 21:41.88. Carver Gregory finished with a time of 23:56.34.
Wyatt Vincent of Marietta won the medalist crown with a time of 17:19.41 and Savanna’s Adam Armstrong was runner-up in 18:22.15.
GIRLS
Ada freshman Peyton “Beans” Factor led the Ada contingent, placing fifth with a time of 13:50.59.
Two more Lady Cougars had Top 25 finishes. EllaBabe Fisher was in the No. 20 spot with a time of 14:59.90 and Ariano Solorio finished 25th in 15:15.31.
Ada’s Mikkiya Sloan landed in the No. 35 spot in a time of 16:51.06 and Isabella King was next at 17:23.39.
