DUNCAN — The Ada High School boys tennis team won the team title at the Phil Barnes 5A Championships in Duncan on Saturday and the Ada girls finished as runners-up.
The Ada boys piled up 36 team points while runner-up Carl Albert finished with 27. Host Duncan was third with 17 points and Durant finished fourth with 17.
The Ada girls missed out on a championship by a single point. The Carl Albert Lady Titans won the team title with 27 points and Ada followed with 26. Host Duncan netted third place at 23 and Ardmore followed at 22.
The Lady Cougars will compete in the Shawnee Tournament on Friday. That event was moved to the Ada Tennis Center after a tornado that rolled through Shawnee last week left those courts unplayable.
The Ada boys are at the Heritage Hall Tournament on Friday.
BOYS
The Cougars made it a clean sweep, winning all four events.
In No. 1 Doubles, Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes battled past Luke Fouquette and Ben Sutterfield 6-4, 6-2 in the finals.
Drew Lillard and partner Anthony Towers got the best of Cole Crimmins and Brilen Davis of Duncan 6-3, 6-4 in the No. 2 Doubles title match.
Halston Redwine won the No. 1 Singles crown with a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 victory over Keegan McLaughlin of Carl Albert in the finals.
And in the No. 2 Singles championship matchup, Ada’s Brady Bacon pushed past Tyler Shaw of Carl Albert for a 7-6, 6-3 victory.
GIRLS
The Lady Cougars were led by singles players Ava Bolin and Eden Boggs.
Bolin won the No. 1 Singles crown with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Emma Poupard of Guthrie in the championship matchup.
Boggs battled her way into the No. 2 Singles championship match against Ardmore’s Summer Wisner but had to withdraw due to injury.
In No. 1 Doubles, the AHS duo of Lilly Cadenhead and Jessi Bolin got the best of Amerie Kinne and Kebene Wolabu of Ardmore by a 7-6, 6-3 count to capture third place.
The Ada team of Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal defeated Anna Carey and Summitt of Durant 6-0, 6-2 for fifth place in the No. 2 Doubles draw.
Saturday, April 22
5A Championships
At Duncan
GIRLS
Team Standings
1. Carl Albert 27
2. ADA 26
3. Duncan 23
4. Ardmore 22
5. Guthrie 18
6. Altus 16
7. Durant 10
8. McAlester 3
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Emma Poupard (Guthrie) 6-0,6-2 (1st Place)
2. Summer Wisner (Ardmore) def. Eden Boggs (Ada) injury default (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) def. Amerie Kinney/Kebene Wolabu (Ardmore) 7-6,6-3 (3rd Place)
2. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Anna Carey/Summitt (Durant) 6-0,6-2 (5th Place)
Up next: Ada girls at Shawnee Tournament (hosted in Ada) on Friday, April 28.
BOYS
5A Championships
At Duncan
Team Standings
1. ADA 36
2. Carl Albert 27
3. Duncan 19
4. Durant 17
5. Guthrie 15
6. Altus 12
tie McAlester 12
8. Ardmore 9
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Keegan McLaughlin (Carl Albert) 6-4,3-6,(10-7) (1st Place)
2. Brady Bacon (Ada) def. Tyler Shaw (Carl Albert) 7-6,6-3 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Luke Fouquette/Ben Sutterfield (Carl Albert) 6-4,6-2 (1st Place)
2. Drew Lillard/Anthony Towers (Ada) def. Cole Crimmins/Brilen Davis (Duncan) 6-3,6-4 (1st Place)
Up next: Ada Heritage Hall Tournament on Friday, April 28.
