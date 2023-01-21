MIDWEST CITY — The Ada High boys basketball team held a slim 46-43 lead over Destiny Christian during their first-round matchup Thursday afternoon at the 2023 Titan Classic.
But the Wildcats ended the game on an 11-4 surge and rallied past the Cougars for a 54-50 win.
Ada, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, saw its six-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 10-4 on the year. Destiny Christian improved to 18-4.
“It was a tough loss today for the Cougars against a really good team,” Ada head coach Kyle Caufield told The Ada News.
Ada played Glenpool in a consolation contest on Friday. A win in that game would advance the Cougars to the tournament’s fifth-place contest set for 2:30 p.m. today. The Titan Classic seventh-place game will tip off at 11:30 a.m.
Ada trailed by two with just 24 seconds left but couldn’t draw even with the Wildcats.
“I thought we played a very competitive game today. I thought we defended well all afternoon and made them work for everything they got. However, we just didn’t make enough plays to close out the game down the stretch,” Caufield said. “This is a game we will learn from and execute better down the stretch. I’m proud of our effort and the way we responded all game.”
Destiny Christian held a 13-11 lead after the first quarter before Ada outscored the Wildcats 18-14 in the second period to capture a 29-27 halftime lead.
Destiny Christian forced a 39-39 tie heading into a back-and-fourth final period.
Devon MacCollister paced a balanced Ada offense with 14 points, including a 4-for-4 effort from the free-throw line. Carter Colombe followed with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. He also had a team-high 11 rebounds and blocked four shots.
Andrew Hughes scored a dozen points and made 4-of-6 free shots for the Cougs. Jack Morris just missed double figures with nine points and grabbed five boards.
Sentinel Moore led the Wildcats with 16 points, while Jude Hill drilled four 3-pointers and scored 14. Labron Wilson just missed double digits with nine.
Moore hit 4-of-5 free throws in the fourth quarter to help Destiny Christian turn back Ada. Hill made two free shots and one 3-pointer in the final frame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.