The Ada High boys basketball team used a big second half to cruise by Cache 43-25 in a Class 4A Regional title game Saturday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The seventh-ranked Cougars improved to 20-5 on the year, while Cache fell to the consolation bracket at 14-11. Ada now has a Class 4A Area Tournament championship date with No. 2 Heritage Hall at 8 p.m. Friday at Midwest City High School.
The game was tied 17-17 at halftime before Ada outscored the Bulldogs 26-8 over the final two quarters to pull away.
Jaxson Robinson led the Ada offense with 19 points.
GIRLS
In the girls 4A regional title game, top-ranked Anadarko blitzed No. 15 Ada 77-37.
The Lady Cougars, now 21-5, will play in a 4A Area consolation game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday versus Harding Charter.
Anadarko raced to leads of 21-8 after one quarter and 41-11 at halftime.
Landyn Owens scored 12 points to pace the Ada offense.
