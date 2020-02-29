The Ada High boys basketball team used a big second half to cruise by Cache 43-25 in a Class 4A Regional title game Saturday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.

The seventh-ranked Cougars improved to 20-5 on the year, while Cache fell to the consolation bracket at 14-11. Ada now has a Class 4A Area Tournament championship date with No. 2 Heritage Hall at 8 p.m. Friday at Midwest City High School.

The game was tied 17-17 at halftime before Ada outscored the Bulldogs 26-8 over the final two quarters to pull away.

Jaxson Robinson led the Ada offense with 19 points.

GIRLS

In the girls 4A regional title game, top-ranked Anadarko blitzed No. 15 Ada 77-37.

The Lady Cougars, now 21-5, will play in a 4A Area consolation game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday versus Harding Charter.

Anadarko raced to leads of 21-8 after one quarter and 41-11 at halftime.

Landyn Owens scored 12 points to pace the Ada offense.

 

