JENKS — It all came together for the Ada High School boys track team at the Class 5A Regional meet in Jenks last weekend.
The Cougars won gold medals in seven different events on the way to winning a regional championship for the first time since 1979.
“It’s been a long time since that’s happened around here. I was so proud of those guys. They’ve worked hard all year to get to that point,” said Ada High boys track coach Colby Shamley.
The Cougars won the crown by piling up 158 team points. Coweta was runner-up at 139 and Sapulpa finished third at 99. Grove was next at 85 and Tulsa Rogers rounded out the Top 5 at 47.
The Ada girls finished seventh at the regional.
BOYS
The regional title was still hanging in the balance when it was time for the Boys 1600 Meter Relay to head to the track. Ada’s team consisted of Xander Rhynes, Jonah Ascencion, Jaxon Morgan and Andrew Hughes.
“It came down to the mile relay. We had to finish fourth or better to win the whole thing,” Shamley said. “We challenged them and said this is what has to be done. Then we went out there and got second.”
A team from Grove won the 4x400 Meter Relay with a time of 3:29.80. Ada surprised the rest of the field with its second-place finish in 3:32.01. The Cougars broke their personal-best time by 10 seconds.
Coweta, who needed Ada to falter to have a chance at the overall regional title, was third in 3:32.65.
“That was one of the most impressive things we did. We had kind of struggled all year with that relay. We hadn’t got to run all four of those guys together, whether it be injuries or other conflicts and we just challenged them,” Shamley said.
Two other Ada relay teams captured gold.
The 4x100 squad consisting of Rhynes, Kendre Grant, Devon MacCollister and DaMontre Patterson won their race in 43.67. Tulsa Rogers was next with a time of 53.77.
The Ada 4x200 relay team of Rhynes, Ascencion, MacCollister and Patterson won the top prize in 1:31.08. Tulsa Rogers was again a close second, finishing with a time of 1:31.64.
Hughes captured first place in the High Jump and finished third in the Long Jump. He cleared a 6-8 bar in the High Jump and had a leap of 21-6.5 in the Long Jump. Trey Bartholomew was runner up in the High Jump at 6-6 and Ada’s MacCollister was third with a 6-2 effort.
Sapulpa’s Brett Cadian won the Long Jump with a mark of 21-11.75. David Hoagland of Pryor was second at 21-7.75. Ada’s Deante Lindsay ended up sixth in the Long Jump at 19-11.
Levi Lail won a regional title in the Discus Throw and was runner-up in the Shot Put. He discus sailed 144-08, easily out-distancing the second-place toss by Brok Estes of Coweta, who measured 130-07. Ada’s Gavin Gunter was third with a toss of 125-03.
In the Shot Put, Coweta’s Carter Fuser won the event with a throw of 47-08.50. Lail was second at 47-00 flat and teammate Fisher Marr finished fourth with a toss of 41-06.
Ada speedster Patterson won both the 100 Meter Dash and the 200 Meter Dash. Patterson brought home the gold in the 100 with a time of 10.96 and won the 200 in 22.36.
Lane Pitts of Claremore was second in the 100 in 11 seconds flat and Josiah Meggs of Sapulpa was second at 22.56.
Lindsay won the 100 Hurdles with a time of 16.25. Bishop Gordon was runner-up at 16.50.
Ada nailed down the third, fourth and fifth-place spots in the 300 Meter Hurdles. Darius Gilmore was third in 43.51, Lindsay was fourth in 43.83 and Chase Bailey was fifth in 43.92. Brendan Badie of Coweta won that race in 40.85.
Carver Gregory finished sixth in the Pole Vault for the Cougars with a jump of 9-0. Shane Borszich of Coweta was first at 11-0.
Ada’s 4x800 Relay team – Maddox, Kaden Oliphant, Saul Palma and Emilio Benton — finished sixth with a time of 9:24.48. Sapulpa won that event with a time of 8:26.09.
Shamley pointed out that Ada accomplished this feat with only two seniors and two juniors on the track roster.
“We’re still a young track team,” he said. “We needed everybody that went.”
Shamley said he’s had as many as 35 athletes attend practice this spring.
“Everybody played a part in it whether they got to go to regionals or not. The others pushed people in practice,” he said. “The future is bright and I’m proud of them for what they’ve accomplished so far.”
But Ada is not done. The Cougars travel to Ardmore Friday and Saturday to compete in the Class 5A State track meet.
“We’re not satisfied going into the state meet this week,” he said.
“We have some guys that have a chance to win (their event). You have Andrew in the high jump, Demontre has a legit chance to win the 100 and 200, and our relays are sitting in the Top 5,” Shamley continued. “I’d be satisfied if we finished in the Top 5. But when you get to the state track meet, you never know what’s going to happen.”
The last time the Cougars made this much noise in the postseason was in 1994 when they finished second at regionals and third at state.
GIRLS
The Ada High girls team also turned in some solid performances in Jenks.
The 4x100 Relay team of Indy Hughes, Ariana Solorio, Marissa Johnson and KLynn Brown placed fourth.
Ada’s 4x400 Relay team was also fourth. That group included Carmen West, Justice Adamson Alyssa Delgado and Anabella Oneygam.
The Lady Cougars were fifth in the 4x200 Meter Race with a team that included Hughes, Solorio, West and Brown.
Aby Gutierrez finished fifth in the Shot Put and Brown settled for sixth in the Long Jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.