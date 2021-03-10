The Ada High boys soccer team had four different players score goals in a 4-0 win over Elgin in their home-opener last weekend.
In the girls contest, Elgin edged the Lady Cougars 4-3 in overtime.
Both teams traveled to Atoka Tuesday night and are at rival Ardmore on Thursday.
BOYS
Ada 4, Elgin 0
Ada head coach Cole Jones said the Cougars did a good job of keeping the ball away from Elgin throughout the contest.
“Possession was key in this game and I feel that we controlled that which controlled the game,” he said. “They played well and worked on some things that we had been working on in practice to continue to get better.”
Taylor Byrd started the Ada scoring with a breakaway goal. Philip Jones then scored off a corner kick by Sam Rhynes to make it 2-0.
Rhynes then knocked in a shot from 12 yards away.
Jonah Ascension scored Ada’s final goal of the game.
“It was a beautiful shot by Jonah as he hit the top right corner of the goal from about 20 yards out,” Cole said. “It was a true team win.”
Cole said his club adjusted well to the slower pace of the game.
“They played a style of soccer that slowed the game down and finally made us a little more technical which is something we have been working on,” he said. “I am proud of their desire to fix mistakes and have a bigger picture for future district games.”
GIRLS
Elgin 4, Ada 3
Regulation play ended with the score tied at 2-2 and the contest headed to penalty kicks to decide a winner.
Ada goalkeeper Mikkiya Sloan and the Elgin goalkeeper both made good saves after the first attempts by both teams.
Ada’s Maryanne Criswell, Isabell Boettcher and Konner Bicketstaff all made their penalty kicks for the Lady Cougars, but the Lady Owls scored four penalty kicks to secure the victory.
Ada’s first goal came when Izzy McGinley scored on a breakaway off an assist by Criswell.
Ada head coach Hannah McCullough said her team’s next goal was a thing of beauty.
“Our second goal came from a free-kick outside of the 18. Maryanne Criswell made an incredible kick that sophomore Arianna Solorio got her body on to score,” she explained.
McCullough said Bickerstaff had a solid performance from her midfielder position.
“Konner Bickerstaff, who plays Holding Midfielder, dominated the midfield to keep us in possession of the ball,” she said.
McCullough said she expects her team to keep improving.
“I am proud of my young team, and look forward to the rest of the season,” she said.
