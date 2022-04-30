OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School boys golf team finished 13th at the weather-delayed 2022 Guthrie Blue Jay Bash held Thursday at the Lake Hefner Golf Course.
The round of golf was delayed nearly two hours and golfers battled high wind throughout the day.
“It was a very long day with weather delays and very windy conditions and we did not handle either thing very well,” said Ada boys golf coach Robbie Powell. “The scores of the top four are pretty consistent, but they need to be about 10 shots lower per player if we hope to qualify for the state tournament.”
Heritage Hall won the tournament and also finished second. The Chargers No. 1 team shot a 289 and the Chargers’ No. 2 team followed at 293.
The OKC Storm took up the next two spots in the team standings. OKC Storm No. 1 finished with a score of 300 and the OKC Storm 2 squad was a stroke back at 301. Oklahoma Christian School and Kingfisher tied for fifth with identical 309 scores.
The Cougars totaled 366 points.
The individual champion was Christian Johnson of Heritage Hall who shot a low score of 67. Gavin Watson of Heritage Hall was runner-up at 70. Ryder Cowen of Oklahoma Christian School finished a close third with a 71.
Seth Stowers led the way for the Cougars with an 88. Derek Layton followed with a 92 and both Carter Kenley and Cooper Patterson were a stroke back at 93. Carter Hanson rounded out the AHS scoring with a 110.
The Ada boys are back in action Monday at the Class 4A Regional Tournament at the Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing.
———o———
Thursday, April 28
BOYS
Guthrie Blue Jay Bash
At Lake Hefner Golf Course
Team Standings
1. Heritage Hall #1 289
2. Heritage Hall #2 293
3. OKC Storm #1 300
4. OKC Storm #2 301
5. Ok. Christian School 309
6. Kingfisher 309
7. McGuiness 318
8. Elk City 320
9. Altus 323
10. Bethany 326
11. Guthrie 343
12. North Rock Creek 363
13. ADA 366
14. OCS JV 382
15. Heritage Hall #3 387
16. El Reno 396
Top 3 Individuals
1. Christian Johnson (Heritage Hall) 67
2. Gavin Watson (Heritage Hall) 70
3. Ryder Cowen (OK Christian School) 71
Ada Individual Results
Seth Stowers 88
Derek Layton 92
Cooper Patterson 93
Carter Kenley 93
Carter Hanson 110
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.