ARDMORE — If folks thought the Ada High boys tennis team might drop off a cliff after graduating the Jim Thorpe award winner and two All-Staters, they might be wrong.
The Cougars opened their 2021 season Tuesday by winning the Ardmore Tournament in convincing fashion. Ada piled up 34 points behind three first-place showings and finished well ahead of Norman North, which totaled 26 points.
The Byng Pirates also opened their season at Ardmore and came away with a fourth-place finish.
In the girls tournament on Monday, the Lady Cougars started a sweep by winning the tournament. Ada recorded 32 points followed by Norman North with 28 and Byng with 21.
“It was a good start to the season,” said Ada head tennis coach Terry Swopes. “We were rusty after missing two weeks of practice for snow. But the kids figured out ways to win.”
BOYS
ADA
Ada’s Halston Redwine captured the No. 1 Singles title with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Nathan Wilson of Norman North.
It was an Ada sweep in Doubles.
The No. 1 Doubles tandem of Boady Ross and Jackson Swopes outlasted Dillon and McGuire of Norman North 6-1, 5-7, 10-6 for the title.
In No. 2 Doubles, Ada’s Tate Danielson and Drew Lillard knocked off Elliot and Ellis of Norman North 6-1, 7-6 in the championship match.
Alex Pavel of Ardmore edged Noah Watkins of Ada 2-6, 7-5, 10-6 in the No. 2 Singles final.
The Ada boys are back in action Friday at Carl Albert.
BYNG
In No. 2 Singles, Jackson Goodman of Byng defeated Ryan Cavozos of Ardmore 6-2, 6-0 in the third-place match. The No. 2 Doubles team of Triston Shaw and Tyler Ware settled for fourth after absorbing a 6-1, 6-0 defeat by Ardmore’s Battice and Seals.
Byng No. 1 Singles player Daniel Lacey cruised past Thomas Choate of Seminole 6-1, 6-0 for fifth place.
The Byng pair of Andrew Cruz and Eduardo Hernandez also advanced to the fifth-place match in No. 1 Doubles but settled for sixth after a 6-7, 6-0, 4-10 loss to Tecumseh’s Bone and Davis.
The Byng duo of Colton Moiser and Jake Eads also competed in No. 2 Doubles and placed fifth with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Pauls Valley’s Coates and Hamilton
GIRLS
ADA
Ada recorded championships in No. 2 Singles and No. 1 Doubles en route to the team title.
Ahna Redwine dusted Peyton Benson of Norman North 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 2 Singles final.
In No. 1 Doubles, the AHS pair of Gentri Langley and Ella Summers got the best of Mitchell and Smith of Ardmore 6-2, 6-2 to claim the championship.
Ada No. 1 Singles player Ava Bolin was defeated by Mackenzie Caddell of Norman North 6-1, 6-2 in the championship match.
The Norman North No. 2 Doubles team of Doyle and Kieffer defeated Ada’s Carolin Bagwell and Abby Machetta 6-4, 6-3 in a tight championship match.
The Ada girls return to action Saturday at Carl Albert.
BYNG
Byng No. 1 Singles player Hope Rice shut out Maya Rowland 6-0, 6-0 for third place.
In No. 2 Doubles, Caylee Perry and CJ Lee slipped past Beller and Martin of Durant 7-6, 3-6, 10-5 in an epic third-place affair.
In the No. 2 Singles third-place match, Stormy Smith of Durant topped Preslea Anoatubby of Byng 6-4, 6-0.
Hope Rice defeated Durants Maya Rowland 6-0 6-0 to claim 3rd place.
And in No. 1 Doubles, Livi Colombe and Emma Underwood teamed up to defeat Norman North’s Apanasova and Smith 6-1, 7-5 for fifth place.
Both Byng teams are back in action at Shawnee on March 8.
