The Ada Cougars are on the way to the Class 4A Area Tournament. But it wasn’t easy.
Ada defeated Sulphur 49-41 in a 4A Regional consolation title game Tuesday afternoon inside the Cougar Activity Center to improve to 17-10 on the season.
The Bulldogs, under the direction of head coach Grant Bates, end the season with an identical 17-10 mark.
Ada raced to an early 15-5 lead after one quarter, but Sulphur hung around.
The Bulldogs got within 22-18 after a three-point play from Devin Willis at the 1:36 mark of the second quarter. But Ada scored six straight points on a putback by Andrew Hughes, a tough drive to the basket by Devon MacCollister and a fast-break basket by Josh Morris that pushed the AHS lead back to 28-18 just before halftime.
Sulphur limited Ada to just six points in the third frame and cut its deficit to 32-30 with less than a minute to play in the period. Ada drew up a final play that led to an easy layup by Hughes after a nice pass from MacCollister and the home team led 34-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Morris started the fourth quarter with a drive through an open lane to the basket to push the AHS lead to 36-30. Sulphur responded with a 7-2 surge and after two free shots from Devin Willis, Ada was clinging to a 38-37 advantage. Ada’s only points in that SHS run came from a two-handed slam by Hughes off a nice dish from MacCollister, who finished with seven assists in the game.
Davion Willis had a 3-point attempt to give Sulphur the lead but it was off the mark.
Ada then scored seven unanswered points of its own to put the game way. Five of those tallies came from the free-throw line and the other two came when MacCollister got a steal and layup.
Sulphur never threatened after that.
Hughes erupted for a game-high 22 points, including a 7-of-9 effort from the free-throw line. He hit 7-of-10 field goals.
Morris finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Reed and MacCollister rounded out Ada’s scoring totals with seven points each. Reed also pulled down a team-best eight rebounds.
Davion Willis and Mace Mobly led the SHS offense with 12 points each. Mobly also grabbed eight rebounds.
Devin Willis also hit double figures with 11 points and four boards.
———0———
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
At Ada
Consolation Championship
Ada 49, Sulphur 41
SULPHUR 5 15 10 11 — 41
ADA 15 13 6 15 — 49
SULPHUR: Davion Willis 4-10, 2-2, 12; Mace Mobly 4-11, 2-2, 12; Devin Willis 3-9, 5-9, 11; JW Bivens 2-4, 0-1, 4; Ashton Billings 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 14-36, 9-14, 41.
ADA: Andrew Hughes 8-10, 7-9, 22; Jack Morris 6-14, 1-1, 13; Devon MacCollister 3-10, 1-3, 7; Camryn Reed 2-5, 3-3, 7. Totals: 18-42, 12-16, 49.
Turnovers: Sulphur 10, Ada 5.
Steals: Sulphur 2, Ada 5 (MacCollister 2).
Rebounds: Sulphur 28 (Mobly 8); Ada 27 (Reed 8).
3-point goals: Sulphur 4-14 (Davion Willis 2-6, Mobly 2-8) Ada 1-9 (Hughes 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
