ARDMORE — Now that’s going to leave a mark.
The Ada High School football team dominated the Ardmore Tigers for most of the game and defeated their longtime rivals 35-18 Friday night in Noble Stadium to jumpstart the 2022 season.
Ardmore, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A, fell to 1-1.
The Cougars raced out to a 28-0 lead early in the third quarter en route to the dominating victory over the shellshocked Tigers.
“To come into this environment against a pretty good Ardmore team that has a D-I quarterback and get a win ... I’m proud of our kids. It’s a great day to be a Coug,” said Ada head coach Brad O’Steen following the game.
“They had already played a game and had a game on us. We were still getting those first-game jitters out,” he continued. “Overall it was a great performance. I was proud of my coaches and proud of my kids.”
The Cougars showed they came ready to play by taking the opening drive of the game 80 yards in 14 plays. Ada state champion high jumper Andrew Hughes went high to catch a 12-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Carter Freeland. Hughes came down and tapped his feet down in the back of the end zone on a clutch fourth-down play at the 5:15 mark of the opening frame. Tyler Walker kicked the extra point and Ada led 7-0.
Ada nearly forced a three-and-out on Ardmore’s first possession of the game but the Tigers got new life after a running-into-the-kicker penalty.
The Tigers then drove to the Ada 25, but a series of penalties pushed them way back, forcing a punt on a 4th-and-35 play from the 48.
Ardmore shot itself in the foot repeatedly, committing 18 penalties for a staggering 245 yards. That included a number of personal foul or unsportsmanlike conduct infractions.
Ardmore shanked the punt, giving Ada the ball at their own 31.
Two plays later, Hughes found himself running free in the Ardmore secondary and Freeland connected with him for a 68-yard touchdown pass. Another Walker kick put Ada on top 14-0 at the 9:33 mark of the second period.
It looked like that score might stand at halftime as Ardmore took over deep in its own territory with just under three minutes to play.
Ardmore quarterback Cal Swanson, who has committed to the University of Illinois, tossed a short pass to the right side to speedy receiver Kylan Cohee. As soon as Cohee caught the ball, Ada defender Damontré Patterson delivered a big hit and jarred the ball loose. Ada’s Jack Morris was in the right place at the right time, grabbing the ball out of the air for an interception returning it 14 yards to paydirt. Walker’s third PAT kick put Ada on top 21-0 at the break.
Ardmore got the ball to start the third quarter and went nowhere fast. Xander Rhynes rushed and blocked a punt and also made a recovery to give the Cougars the ball at the Ardmore 21. Kaden Gallagher polished off a five-play scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown run around the right side. Walker’s fourth PAT kick made it 28-0 at the 6:41 mark of the third period.
Ardmore finally broke the ice on its next possession but had to work for every yard on a 15-play drive. The Tigers were fortunate that possession stayed alive. On a 3rd-and-18 play, Swanson — while running for his life — threw a ball up for grabs that two Cougar defenders had a chance to pick off. Instead, the ball got tipped into the air and Ardmore receiver Zaden Henderson came down with it for a 28-yard gain.
The drive was capped by a 7-yard TD run from CJ Williams. The PAT kick hit the upright and Ada led 28-6 at the 1:02 mark of the third period.
Cooper Patterson recovered an onside kick attempt for Ada, giving his team the ball near midfield. Damontré Patterson finally scored from the 1-yard line 10 plays later and Caden Mitchell booted the PAT, putting the visitors on top 35-6 with 8:34 left in the game.
Ardmore got a pair of late scores — a 25-yard pass from Swanson to Jakorian Halstied and a 13-yard TD reception by Henderson.
O’Steen said the victory showed his team there was still plenty to work on.
“We’ve got to clean some things up. We can’t play sloppy. We’ve got to learn to get off the field on third down. And we have to tackle better. We have to play a little better up front on the D-line as far as containing some things. Just be a little more disciplined,” he said. “I’m really proud of our kids and how far we’ve come. But we have some things to work on.”
O’Steen said he’d like to see his defense play fewer snaps in the future.
“It was a great team effort on both sides of the ball. We played a lot of defense tonight. We have to get out there and take care of business and get off the field,” he said.
Freeland completed 7-of-11 passes for 170 yards. Hughes ended up with three catches for 116 yards and the two TDs. Morris caught three balls for 43 yards. Darias Gilmore led the Ada run game with 59 yards on 14 carries. Gallagher was next with four totes for 28 yards.
Some of Ada’s defensive leaders were Fisher Marr (7.5 tackles), Chase Bailey (5 tackles) and George Maddox (4.5 tackles.)
When asked if he thought the Cougars sent a message to the rest of Class 4A with the big win, O’Steen wasn’t ready to go that far. He said his team will get back to work this week to prepare for another Class 5A mountain to climb in the form of No. 1 McAlester.
“The biggest message is we’re ready to play football. We always tell our kids let’s worry about us. We’ll worry about everybody else when it’s their turn,” he said. “Now it’s McAlester’s turn and they’re our priority.”
Ada travels to Hook Eales Stadium Friday night for a Week 2 matchup with the arch-rival Buffaloes.
McAlester handled Scotlandville, Louisiana, 35-20 in a game dubbed 2022 Battle of the Border High School Football Showcase held Saturday morning at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.
