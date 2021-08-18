OKLAHOMA CITY — Ada freshman pitcher Bradi Odom was perfectly dominant in Ada 12-0 district road win over Mount St. Mary Monday night.
Odom struck out 10 of the 12 batters she faced in four perfect innings. She also helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
“Bradi Odom has a great game and looked sharp on the mound,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry. “It was a great team win.”
Ada traveled to powerhouse Tecumseh on Tuesday and heads to the 2021 Tishomingo Fastpitch Tournament on Thursday. The Lady Cougars will battle the host Lady Indians at 3:30 p.m. before taking on Calera at 6:30 p.m. There are no tournament games on Friday. Ada meets Marietta at 10 a.m. Saturday and Turner at 3:15 p.m. before bracket play begins at 6 p.m.
Ada scored eight runs in the top of the first inning to pull away from the Lady Rockets early.
The Lady Cougars piled up 15 hits in the contest, which was rained out with Mount St. Mary coming to bat in the fifth inning. Amaya Frizell led the AHS attack, going 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.
Freshman Ariana Munoz belted a two-run homer over the left-field fence in her first varsity at-bat. She is also the first Lady Cougar to go deep so far this season.
Rylynn Truett finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Abbey Strong went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.
Josie Morgan finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Jakobi Williams went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
