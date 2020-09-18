Ada blanks Durant 28-0

Ada's makeshift offensive line did more than enough to create running room for Cougar running backs Maximus Rhynes, Eartuan Battles and Jaxon Morgan in a 28-0 win over Durant Friday night at Norris Field.
Battles rushed for 106 yards and two scores and Rhynes ended with 51 yards and two touchdowns yards and Morgan ended the game with 53 yards and a nice 29-yard TD scamper.
Ada's defense kept Durant's run-first offense in check, keeping the Lions off the scoreboard.
The Cougars out-gained the Lions 291-189 and had 19 first downs compared to 10 for the visitors.
Ada played without nine starters, mostly offensive and defensive linemen who were in a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine.
The Cougars open District 4A-2 next week against Tecumseh at Norris Field.
