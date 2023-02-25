OKLAHOMA CITY — Some members of the Ada High School girls basketball team had been fighting off a stomach bug for the past several days heading into a Class 4A Regional Tournament contest with Perkins-Tryon Thursday night at Heritage Hall High School.
However, it was the Lady Demons that left feeling sick after Ada rolled to a 59-36 victory.
The 17th-ranked Lady Cougars improved to 18-7 on the year but won’t have much time to celebrate the big win. Ada is scheduled to face No. 1 Lincoln Christian at 6 pm. tonight in a Class 4A Regional Tournament championship showdown at Harrah High School.
“We were locked in on defense for four quarters and we shot it well,” said Ada girls basketball coach Christie Jennings. “That was a good combination. I was worried about it since we have had the stomach bug.”
Jennings said she has high respect for the talented Lincoln Christian club, which improved to 23-1 with a 76-34 regional triumph over host Harrah Thursday night. The Lady Bulldogs enter Saturday night’s game riding a 12-game winning streak. Lincoln Christian’s only loss was to Class 5A No. 1 Sapulpa in the finals of the Lady Bulldogs’ own tournament back on Jan. 7.
“They may be the best team in Oklahoma in any class. It’ll be a great opportunity to play against one of the best and see where we are at,” Jennings said. “We will go out and compete and give ourselves a chance to win if we are healthy.”
In the boys contest, the 12th-ranked Cougars broke open a tight game and pulled away from No. 11 Perkins-Tryon with a big fourth quarter on the way to a 54-38 victory. The Ada boys now face No. 6 Newcastle in another highly-anticipated regional championship matchup at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Harrah.
GIRLS
Ada 59, Perkins 36
Ada came out blazing right from the start, bolting to a 24-14 first-quarter lead. The Lady Cougars stretched their advantage to 36-22 by halftime.
Ada then limited Perkins to just 14 total points in the second half.
Sania Richardson led the Ada offense with 17 points and also dished out eight assists. Tyley Dotson produced a double-double for the Lady Cougars that included 10 points and 14 rebounds. Makaviya Nelson and Abbey Strong both drained a trio of 3-pointers for nine points apiece. Strong also had three steals.
Jakobi Williams followed with eight points and five boards. Williams hit two 3-point baskets and Richardson had one 3-pointer.
Ashley Larson led the Lady Demons with 10 points. Emoree Fields hit two 3-pointers for six points.
BOYS
Ada 54, Perkins 38
The Cougars limited Perkins-Tryon to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters.
“What a defensive effort by the cougars last night. We had a game plan in place and I thought we did a great job of executing the plan,” said Ada boys coach Kyle Caufield. “We defended really well.”
Ada led 11-9 after the first quarter before outscoring Perkins 16-8 in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 27-17 by halftime.
The Demons clawed to within five in the third period but Ada ended the game on a 16-7 surge.
“We knew they would be a tough opponent and not give up. I thought we did a great job of responding to their run late in the third quarter,” Caufield said. “We made timely shots and got timely stops.”
Devon MacCollister continued his strong play as of late, scoring a game-high 21 points. He canned three 3-pointers for Ada.
Andrew Hughes followed with 16 points for the Cougars. Carter Colombe was next with nine points and Jack Morris chipped in six.
Caufield said he and his team were happy to see a good group of Ada High basketball fans in Oklahoma City.
“Our crowd was amazing as always. Having a great crowd helps push you over the edge late in games,” he said. “It was a great night for the Lady Cougars and Cougars getting to the regional championship (contest).”
Tucker Shepherd led Perkins-Tryon with 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Cutler Greene also hit double digits with 13 points.
Ada sank 10-of-13 free throws in the game and sank eight in the fourth quarter. The Demons sank 6-of-8 free throw attempts.
