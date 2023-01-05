The Ada High School boys basketball team used a strong second half to break open a tight game and pull away from tradition-rich Heritage Hall 59-44 Tuesday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada improved to 5-3 to start the second half of the season, while the Chargers — ranked No. 14 in Class 4A — left town at 3-5.
“Heritage Hall is always a tough game coming out of the break and you know coming in they are going to do things right, be physical and compete,” said Ada High boys coach Kyle Caufield. “I thought we did a good job of matching their intensity. Overall, it was a great win leading up to our tournament. “
In the girls contest, the Lady Cougars scored 24 first-quarter points and bolted past the Lady Chargers 55-40.
Ada, ranked No. 19 in Class 4A, improved to 6-5 on the year while Heritage Hall dropped to 2-6
Both Ada teams begin play in the 2023 East Central Oklahoma Classic tonight inside the Cougar Activity Center. The Ada girls meet rival Ardmore at 7 p.m. and the Ada boys tangle with Tulsa McLain at 8:30 p.m.
BOYS
Ada 59, Heritage Hall 44
The first half was nip-and-tuck as Ada led 15-13 after quarter No. 1 and 29-24 at halftime.
The Cougars extended their lead to 44-37 heading into the fourth period and ended the game on a 15-7 surge to finally pull away.
“Basketball is a game of runs, and I thought we did a good job of keeping our composure each time they made a run,” Caufield said. “We did a really good job of running our sets and taking what the defense was giving us. I thought we did a great job of sharing the basketball and making timely shots.”
Caufield said his team’s second-half defensive performance was key.
“Defensively, we did a great job in the second half of containing their outside shooters. Heritage Hall can make the 3’s in bunches, so we had to run them off their spots and contain their scorers.,” he explained. “I thought we did a great job on the three of them to hold them to a combined 11 points in the second half.”
Devon MacCollister led the Ada attack with 17 points and hit a 3-pointer. Andrew Hughes had a pair of thunderous dunks and scored 13 for the Cougars. Jack Morris followed with 12 points, while Carter Colombe — who hit a pair of 3-point baskets — just missed double figures with nine. Cooper Patterson rounded out the balanced AHS scoring with eight points and also made two 3-point shots.
Kyle McLaughlin scored 13 points and made a pair of 3s. Orie Walker and Rashaud Smith both ended up with 10 points apiece for the visitors. Waker also made two 3-point baskets.
GIRLS
Ada 55, Heritage Hall 40
The Ada girls raced to a 24-10 first-quarter lead and carried a 39-20 advantage into halftime. The Lady Cougars led 55-33 heading into the final frame.
The hosts got hot from beyond the arc, burying nine 3-pointers in the contest.
Sanai Richardson paced the Ada squad with 22 points, including a pair of triples. Abbey Strong sank a trio of 3-pointers for all of her nine points. Post player Tyley Dotson also scored nine for the home team.
Jakobi Williams hit a 3-pointer and finished with eight points. Makaviya Nelson scored six points after making a pair of treys and Gracey Dotson also scored six for Ada.
Rylynn Truett also made a 3-point basket for the Lady Cougars.
Heritage Hall got a team-best 14 points from Reagan Fowler, who made three shots from long range. Neveah Johnson followed with eight points. Reagan Creamer hit a pair of triples for six points for the visitors.
Note: Other girls first-round games at the ECOC include: Westmoore versus Durant at 10 a.m.; the OKC Storm versus Ponca City at 1 p.m. and Byng vs. Hugo at 4 p.m. Other boys first-round ECOC contests include Durant versus the OKC Storm at 11:30 a.m.; Ardmore vs. Sand Springs at 2:30 p.m. and Byng vs. Hugo at 5:30 p.m.
