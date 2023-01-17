The Ada High boys basketball team used a big third quarter to break open a tight game and scurry past Hugo 55-49 in a Saturday afternoon home game.
The Cougars, ranked No. 17 in Class 4A, improved to 9-3 overall and have now won five straight contests. Hugo, No. 10 in Class 3A, fell to 11-5. The Buffaloes went 1-2 at the 2023 East Central Oklahoma Classic but Ada boys head coach Kyle Caufield knew Hugo would present a challenge for his team.
“We watched Hugo play for three days in the ECOC Chickasaw Nation tournament (inside the Cougar Activity Center) and knew they would be a tough opponent,” Caufield told The Ada News. “We knew they would play extremely hard and try to be disruptive on the defensive end of the floor.”
Caufield was exactly right. Ada trailed 11-9 after the first quarter before tying the game at 19-19 by halftime.
The Cougars turned up the heat in the third quarter, outscoring the Buffaloes 20-8 to take a 39-27 double-digit lead. Hugo made a fourth-quarter comeback bid before Ada finally closed the door from the free-throw line.
“They are really good at getting hands on the ball and getting deflections. I thought we did a good job of handling their pressure. We did a good job of making some timely shots and responding to adversity,” Caufield said.
Ada sank 12-of-14 free throws in the fourth period. Devon MacCollister went a perfect 6-for-6 down the stretch and Carter Colombe made all four of his attempts. The Cougars finished 17-of-20 (85%) from the charity stripe overall.
“We were great from the free-throw line, especially in the fourth quarter,” Caufield said.
Caufield also praised his team’s defensive intensity.
“On a night where we did not shoot it well, we knew we had to rely on our defense. I thought we did just that, we got stops when we needed them,” he said.
Andrew Hughes led a balanced AHS offense with 16 points. MacCollister and Colombe both scored 13 points each. Jack Morris followed with eight points and a team-high six rebounds.
The Cougars couldn’t find their rhythm from the 3-point arc, making just 4-of-21 (19%) tries. Colombe, Hughes, MacCollister and Cooper Patterson all had one 3-pointer each.
MacCollister also had five rebounds and five assists, while Colombe ended up with four steals.
Jamarian Brown led all scorers with a game-high 24 points, including the only Hugo 3-pointer of the game. Daiquan Lennox followed with 19 points.
The Ada boys have a busy week ahead, hosting arch-rival McAlester tonight before heading to the 2023 Titan Classic at Carl Albert High School Thursday through Saturday. Ada is scheduled to face Destiny Christian at 1 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Ada girls pull away
from Lady Buffs
The Ada Lady Cougars steadily built a lead and clawed past Hugo 60-47 Saturday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada, ranked No. 16 in Class 4A, improved to 10-5 on the year, while Hugo left town at 6-9.
The hosts led 11-6 after one quarter but extended their lead to 28-18 by halftime. The Lady Cougars continued to pull away and led 48-34 heading into the final frame.
Sania Richardson erupted for 31 points to lead the AHS offense. Jakobi Williams knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and also reached double figures with 14. Richards, Rylynn Truett and Makaviya Nelson all made one 3-point shot each.
Richardson finished 10-of-12 from the free-throw line and also had seven rebounds and four assists. Tyley Dotson yanked down a team-high 10 rebounds to go with four points.
As a team, the Lady Cougars connected to 15-of-18 free shots.
The Lady Buffs got a team-high 16 points from Ke’Shawna Scroggins. Ashia Jordan was next with 13 points for Hugo. Zion Bills hit a pair of 3-pointers for the visitors.
The Lady Cougars tangle with arch-rival McAlester (No. 10 in Class 5A) tonight before taking the rest of the week off. Ada will host Harding Charter, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, on Jan. 24.
