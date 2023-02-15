Both Ada High School basketball teams ended the regular season on a positive note and are looking forward to the Class 4A playoffs.
The Ada boys got the bad taste of a loss to arch-rival McAlester that never should have happened with a big 57-38 road win over Seminole Monday night.
No. 12 Ada improved to 17-6 on the year, while Seminole slumped to 12-9.
“It was a good way to bounce back after Friday night’s game and heading into districts,” Ada boys head coach Kyle Caufield told The Ada News.
In the girls game, the Lady Cougars hit 10 3-pointers after shooting 3-of-31 from beyond the arc in a lopsided loss at McAlester and shot past Seminole 63-39.
“We had a good regular season. We had some highs and lows, but I feel like we have learned from those and are ready for the postseason,” said Ada girls head coach Christie Jennings.
Both Ada teams host rival Ardmore Friday night in a pair of Class 4A District Tournament showdowns.
BOYS
Ada 57, Seminole 38
Ada came out firing in the first quarter and sped to an early 22-12 lead. The Cougars boosted their advantage to 31-17 by halftime.
“I thought we came out and hit some shots early and really got after it defensively,” Caufield said. “We had multiple deflections, steals and rebounded really well.”
Ada left Seminole behind with an impressive 21-4 volley in the third period. Seminole made the game look closer than it really was by outscoring the visitors 17-5 in the final frame.
Caufield said his team played well on defense.
“That’s what we are going to have to do to make a run in the playoffs — defend at a high level,” he said. “So tonight was a positive sign.”
Devon MacCollister led the Ada charge with a game-high 21 points. He knocked down a trio of 3-point shots and also had seven rebounds and three assists. Andrew Hughes and Jack Morris also reached double figures for the Cougars with 10 points apiece. Morris chased down a season-high 20 rebounds and also had a pair of blocks. Hughes ended up with eight rebounds.
Carter Colombe just missed double figures with nine points to go with seven boards, three assists and three steals.
Wyatt Dice led Seminole with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. No other SHS player scored more than six.
GIRLS
Ada 63, Seminole 39
The Lady Cougars bolted to a 19-8 first-quarter lead before Seminole got within 34-27 by halftime.
Ada turned on the defensive heat in the second half, outscoring the Lady Chieftains 21-7 in the third quarter and 10-5 in the fourth frame to pull away.
Sania Richardson blistered the nets to the tune of six 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 24 points. Her all-around strong game also included 18 rebounds, six assists and seven steals.
Rylynn Truett was next with 13 points and connected on 3-of-5 3-point shots. Jakobi Williams also reached double figures with 12 points for Ada and also finished with 10 rebounds and made 6-of-8 free throws.
Post player Tyley Dotson contributed seven points for Ada, while Karysn Woods knocked down a triple and scored five points.
Abbey Strong pulled down eight rebounds for the visitors.
Audrea Tagg got hot from beyond the arc for Seminole, sinking five 3-pointers on the way to 16 points. Holli Ladd hit double digits with 10. Alexa Rideaux hit a pair of treys for her six points.
