The basketballs will be a little heavier when Ada High School hosts Kingston to open the season tonight inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The girls and boys basketball doubleheader will tip off about 24 hours following a tremendous Celebration of Life for their fallen comrade Wyatt Ezekiel Brown held Thursday morning at the H20 church.
Brown would have been a starter for the Ada boys team against Kingston.
Emotions will no doubt be running high tonight inside the Cougar Activity Center.
“We need to play basketball on Friday night. That is what Wyatt would want. There is no doubt in my mind,” said Ada High girls basketball coach and athletic director Christie Jennings.
GIRLS PREVIEW
Kingston enters the game ranked No. 7 in Class 3A and will be a formidable foe for the Lady Cougars, who open the season No. 5 in Class 4A.
“Friday night will be more about us than anything,” Jennings said. “But Kingston is a very good girls basketball program. They are always in the hunt come state tournament time. I do know they have a point guard that has moved in, and she is a solid player.”
What VYPE Magazine says about the Ada girls team:
“Head coach Christie Jennings enters the new season with some senior leadership and young players who are eager to take the floor and show what they are capable of doing.
“We are a good mix of experience and youth,” Jennings said. “If we can stay healthy, we can make a run in March.”
Shayla Wofford (6-2, Sr.) averaged 8.3 points and 6.3 rebounds last season and is expected to have similar or better numbers as a senior. Wofford is a four-year starter and will play center.
Amaya Frizell (5-5, Sr.) starts at guard. Frizell averaged 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game a year ago. Frizell returns as the teams leading scorer.
Also look for Carizma Nelson (5-5, Sr.) who averaged 3.7 points and 1.8 assists as a junior as one of the leaders. The trio of seniors will be tough to handle for opponents this season.
Makaviya Nelson (5-4, So.) averaged 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists as a freshman. Sania Richardson (5-4, Fr.) is a dynamic player and excellent teammate. Richardson has already received interest from Division I schools is expected to open a lot of eyes this season.
Jamieson Emarthle (5-9, So.) and Jakobi Williams (5-9, So.) are two sophomores expected to make a big impact this year. Williams averaged 2.4 points as a freshman, while Emarthle was good for 1.5 points a game.
BOYS PREVIEW
Ada enters tonight’s contest with the Redskins ranked No. 18 in Class 4A. Kingston comes to town sitting at 15 in Class 3A.
“Kingston will have great length and they play hard on both ends of the floor. Coach (Taylor) Wiebener does a great job, I know they will be well coached and compete,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “They will have veteran leadership returning after being a game or two away from the state tournament last year.”
Not only will Caufield and the Ada Cougars miss Brown, but the Cougars had already lost potential All-Stater Kaden Cooper, who moved to a basketball school out of state for his senior year and gritty big man David Johnson, who graduated. That combo was good for 23.3 points and 12 rebounds a year ago.
Another potential starter, senior Caden Ross, was coming off a super summer with the Cougars but was lost to a season-ending knee injury he suffered in football season.
“The loss of Caden Ross will be a tough one. We lose a player with varsity experience. I thought he had a great summer and got his feel back for the game of basketball after being out his sophomore year,” Caufield explained. “He was playing with a lot of grit and toughness and shot the ball really well over the summer.”
No doubt, Ross will still be one of Ada’s biggest cheerleaders this season and will motivate his team despite not being on the floor.
The Cougars will not be devoid of talent, that’s for sure.
Jack Morris, a 6-4 junior, averaged 11 points and 2.4 rebounds per game as a budding sophomore and is expected to be among the leaders for the Cougars this season.
High jump state champ Andrew Hughes, a 6-3 junior, averaged nearly six points and four rebounds per game last year and Caufield fully expects those numbers to grow as the season progresses.
Camryn Reed, a 6-1 senior, is a smooth operator for Ada who averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game as a junior. He’s expected to help keep the office running smoothly.
Devon Maccollister, a 6-11 sophomore, made a splash last year as a freshman. He has great quickness and ball-handling abilities and can drive to the basket with the best of them.
Josh Murray, a 6-5 senior, will provide Ada with production and defense inside the paint.
“We have a good core group coming back to us,” Caufield said. “We are going to have a balanced attack offensively and looking to be very active defensively. We have a tough schedule that will prepare us for the playoffs.”
