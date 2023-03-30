Ada baseball team dumps Douglass

The Ada High baseball team trailed Douglass 2-0 after the top of the first inning of a District 4A-2 doubleheader against Douglass Tuesday night at Cougar Field.
But after Ada scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Cougars would never trail again. Ada won the opener 13-3 in five innings before blanking the Trojans 10-0 in Game 2.
Coach Shane Coker’s club improved to 12-1 overall and 7-0 in district play, while Douglass slipped to 3-10 and 0-6.
The Cougars are now headed to the Kingston Tournament where they’ll square off against Davis at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round contest.
Game 1
Ada 13, Douglass 3
Ada scored three runs in each of the first four innings to pull away.
The Cougars finished with 10 hits, led by Carter Freeland who finished 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBIs and one run scored.
Leadoff man JD Dugan went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Hunter McDonald finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Reid Samson blasted a triple, drove in three runs and scored once for the home team, while Jagger Caldwell finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Brock Boyles and Seth Flinn both had hits and drove in runs for the Cougars.
Flinn started on the bump for Ada and struck out five, walked four and allowed two earned runs in two innings. Boyles came on in relief and struck out nine, walked four and allowed two hits and one earned run over the final three innings.
Gary Franklin finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Douglass at the plate. Marrin Johnson had the only other Douglass hit.
Game 2
Ada 10, Douglass 0
Ada freshman pitcher Elvis Edwards was sizzling on the mound. He tossed a five-inning, no-hitter that included 13 strikeouts and three walks.
The Cougars collected 10 hits in the game, led by freshman Eli Justus, who finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Another freshman, Owen Wofford, went 2-for-3, drove in a pair of runs and scored once for the home team. Senior Andrew Charles finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Edwards and Carter Freeland also had hits and drove in a run each for Ada.
