CHANDLER — The Ada Cougars edged Skiatook 4-3 Saturday to capture third place at the Mark Howard Memorial Tournament in Chandler.
On Friday, Ada started the day with an 11-1 win over Dibble before dropping a tough 6-5 decision to Sallisaw in a pair of pool-play contests.
Coach Shane Coker’s club left the tournament at 9-1 on the year. The Cougars hosted Classen SAS in a District 4A-2 doubleheader on Monday and are scheduled to host Pauls Valley at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Coker said his team continues to battle on the mound each outing.
“Jagger Caldwell threw a gem today against Skiatook and (John David) Muse came on in the seventh for the save,” he said. “Offensively, we have a long row to hoe, but gutty pitching outings like today make it a little more sustainable for us.”
Saturday, March 19
Ada 4, Skiatook 3
The Cougars scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 4-0 lead in the tournament’s third-place game.
Reid Samson started the scoring in the big inning reaching on a single and later racing home on a passed ball.
Carter Freeland then ripped a clutch, two-out, RBI double that brought home John David Muse who had also reached one a base hit earlier in the frame.
Kaden Gallagher replaced Freeland on the basepaths and scored on a run-scoring single by Brodie Andrews that gave Ada its four-run cushion.
They needed every bit of it.
The Bulldogs (6-5) pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning before AHS hurler Jagger Caldwell recorded a strikeout with runners at first and second to end the threat.
Freeland led Ada’s nine-hit offense, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Samson also went 2-for-3 for the locals.
Hunter Condon cracked a double for Ada.
Calan Gummere went 2-for-3 to pace the Bulldogs at the plate.
Caldwell struck out five, walked three and allowed three earned runs in six innings to record the mound win. Muse pitched around an error and a walk by striking out two and getting a groundout in the Skiatook seventh to earn a save.
Friday, March 18
Sallisaw 6, Ada 5
The game ended after six innings due to the tournament time limit and left Coker wondering what could have been had the Cougars had the opportunity to bat in the seventh inning. Hunter Condon, Carter Freeland and Brodie Andrews were due up for Ada.
“The Sallisaw loss was a tough one due to the time-limit end. We didn’t play well enough to win, but I think we had a credible chance had we played that last inning,” Coker said. “We had our lineup in a good spot to produce a run or two.”
SHS standout Brock Streun was a one-man wrecking crew for the Black Diamonds (3-2). He pitched the first three innings and finished with seven strikeouts, four walks and allowed just one earned run. Jake Craighead earned the mound win in relief for the Black Diamond. He struck out two, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run.
Ada was also hurt by three errors in the contest.
Streun led Sallisaw’s six-hit offensive attack, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Ty McHenry also hit a home run and had three RBIs for the Black Diamonds, while Craighead finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Jack Morris came up with Ada only two hits, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Condon pitched well enough for Ada to win. He struck out eight, walked two and allowed four earned runs in six strong innings.
Friday, March 18
Ada 11, Dibble 1
Both teams scored a run in the first inning before the Cougars erupted for a 10-spot in the bottom of the second to take control. The game ended in the middle of the fourth frame.
Hunter Condon led a five-hit Ada offense, going 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brodie Andrews finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jagger Caldwell went 1-for-2 with two runs scored, while Kaden Gallagher walked twice and scored two runs.
The Demons (2-8) were limited to two hits — a triple by Eli Rimer and a base hit by Austin Maddy.
Reid Samson was the winning pitcher for Ada. He struck out three, walked three and allowed one earned run in four innings.
Three Dibble hurlers combined for three strikeouts, eight walks and three hit batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.