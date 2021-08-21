ADA ATHLETICS SPORTS BRIEFS

Ada football reserved tickets now on sale
Reserved tickets for the 2021 Ada High School football season are now on sale.
Those tickets will be sold to the former ticket holders (using the 2019 seating chart) first. Some seats are available that are not reserved.
For more information, contact Dorcas Compton at (580) 310-7425 or by email at sandyd@adapss.com.
Tish softball tournament now a Saturday festival
TISHOMINGO — The first two days of the Tishomingo Fastpitch Softball Tournament — which included the Ada Lady Cougars — were rained out so now officials have turned it into a Saturday-only festival.
Ada is scheduled to face Holdenville at 10 a.m. today and Kingston at 11:30 a.m. The games will be played with a 75-minute time limit.
