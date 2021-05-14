ARDMORE — Seven Ada High School athletes qualified for state after strong showings at the Class 5A Regional Track Meet last weekend at Ardmore High School.
Ardmore will also host the Class 5A State Track Meet on Saturday.
The regional track meet included the host Tigers along with Bishop McGuinness, Capitol Hill, Carl Albert, Duncan, Durant, Noble, Santa Fe South and Southeast.
Ada brought back three gold medals from the regional tournament.
Levi Lail placed first in both the Shot Put and Discus Throw. Lail tossed the shot put 49 feet, three inches to win that event. Quaid Derryberry of Ardmore was second with a throw of 46 feet and Noah Dobson was third at 43 feet, 10.5 inches.
Lail also won the Discus after a heave of 144 feet, nine inches. Derryberry was again second with a throw of 140 feet, 10 inches and Rickey Golden of Carl Albert was a close third at 140 feet, three inches.
Ada’s Jaiden Stevenson was the girls Shot Put winner with a throw of 38 feet, nine inches. Izabela Popa of Ardmore was second with a toss of 35 feet, 3.5 inches and Dayna Baker of Ardmore was third at 32 feet, 8 inches.
Stevenson placed fourth in the Discus Throw after a throw that measured 117 feet. Popa won that event with a toss of 123 feet, 7 inches. Reagan Geurin of Ardmore was second at 120 feet, 5 inches and Makayla Cronemeyer, also of Ardmore, was third at 109 feet, 3 inches.
Andrew Hughes finished second in the High Jump with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches. Gabe Grim of Bishop McGuinness captured the gold with a jump of 6 feet, 10 inches.
Two Ada boys relay teams are also headed to state.
In the 4x200 Relay, the Ada squad of Devon MacCollister, Hughes, Jonah Ascension and Jaxon Morgan finished third with a time of 1:34.23. Ardmore won the even with a time of 1:29.36 and Southeast grabbed the second spot in 1:32.95. The Cougars were able to hold off Bishop McGuinness, which settled four fourth with a time of 1:34.60.
In the 4x100 Meter Relay, the Ada team of Kendre’ Grant, Hughes, Ascension, and Morgan finished fourth with a time of 45.20. Ardmore won the race in 42.93 followed by Bishop McGuinness at 44.06 and Durant at 45.08.
Other Ada performances at the regional meet included:
• Isaiah Walker finished 13th in the Boys 300 Meter Hurdles in 51.93.
• Ascencion, Morgan, Hughes and MacCollister finished sixth in the 4x400 Meter Relay with a time of 3:39.36.
• Brendan Riddle finished eighth in the Pole Vault with a jump of 8 feet, 6 inches.
• Riddle finished 18th in the Shot Put with a throw of 34 feet, 10.5 inches.
• Klynn Brown finished 17th in the Girls 100 Meter Run with a time of 14.35. Brown was 14th in the 200 Meter Run with a time of 29.90.
• Rylynn Truett finished 14th in the Girls 800 Meter run with a time of 2:50.18. She also finished 11th in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 6:29.74.
• Brown finished 11th in the Girls Long Jump with a leap of 13 feet, 10 inches.
• Aby Gutierrez finished sixth in the Girl Shot Put with a toss of 29 feet, 6 inches. She also finished 12th in the Girls Discus Throw with a throw of 80 feet, 1 inch.
• In the Boys 100 Meter Dash, Kendre Grant was 11th in 11.79 Karl McCourtney was 18th in 12.31 and Isaiah James finished 21st in 12.61.
• In the 200 Meter Dash, James finished 18th in 25.48, McCourtney was right on James’ heels in 19th in 25.49 and Stone Coley was 22nd in 27.10.
• In the Boys 400 Meter Run, Manny Gallegos finished 16th with a time of 57.79.
• George Maddox finished 18th in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:19.95. Kaden Oliphant was 21st in 2:29.45.
• In the 1600 Meter Run, Maddox was 17th in a time of 5:21.61 and Oliphant was 20th in 6:06.66.
