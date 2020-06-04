Ada High female athletes gathered on the junior high campus Wednesday for the first workout of the “Reopening of Ada Cougar Athletics” and coaches were thrilled to meet with their students and vice-versa.
It was the first official meeting between Ada coaches and athletes since before spring break.
“It was so great to see my softball kids this morning. They worked hard and we are all excited to begin working this summer towards the fall,” said Ada softball coach Taylor Henry. “We have a lot of new faces and can’t wait to be out on the field again. This has been such a weird and challenging time and the girls need each other and we need them.”
The first workout of the summer was attended by 44 Ada High female athletes from softball, basketball, tennis, soccer and cross country.
“I was pumped,” said Ada girls basketball coach and athletic director Christie Jennings.”It was great to get back to work with our kids. They all worked very hard and had great attitudes.”
All the athletes who participated were sent through four workout stations. Station No. 1 was strength training in the Player Development Center under the watchful eye of girls basketball assistant coach Leslie Landrum. Station 2 was core training in the Ada Junior High west gym under the direction of girls soccer coach Hannah McCullough. Station 3 was interval running/conditioning led by Henry and girls basketball and softball assistant coach Jeremy Strong. Station 4 was speed and agility led by girls basketball assistant coach Shelby Davis.
Jennings said for the first workouts, things went fairly smoothly.
“I think all of our coaches were excited to get to work. We have all missed our kids and missed doing what we love,” she said. “We met briefly after workouts and came up with some minor changes, but I think it went as good as a first day could.”
Jennings said she and her coworkers were thrilled to get to mingle with their athletes.
“Great coaches don’t coach for the money or for the wins. They coach because they love to be around kids, and they love to watch those kids grow. It has been a hard few months for me personally. I have missed my team and my coaches,” she said.
“It’s hard to not live out your passion. It’s hard to leave school for spring break and then never go back,” Jennings continued. “Today was awesome. I woke up fired up about getting to be around my girls. It was obvious they were excited to be back. I look for us all to be exhausted — just being out of shape — but I look for us all to show up and do it again tomorrow.”
