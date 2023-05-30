Local American Legion baseball fans got their first look at the Ada A’s and Ada Braves summer baseball teams during a scrimmage Friday at Cougar Field.
Sure, the Ada A’s got the best of the Ada Braves by an impressive 8-1 count. And while the Braves were less than thrilled with the outcome on the scoreboard, which was not in use, the most important thing about the preseason tuneup was the opportunity for the players to get to know each other a little better before diving head-first into the summer schedule.
Sure, most of the players were probably familiar with one another since they play each other in school ball, but the thing that stood out is the camaraderie that quickly formed in both dugouts.
“They seem to really get along with each other. It’s like they’ve known each other for a long time,” said Ada A’s head coach Morgan Turner. “I like the chemistry and the positive attitude.”
It appeared to be the same for the Braves, who encouraged each other and of course gave each other a hard time, too.
Turner said his young guns — the A’s are made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores — just went about their business against the older Ada Braves’ squad, made up of mostly juniors and seniors.
“From the first pitch to the last pitch they gave everything they had,” he said. “Another thing I noticed was there was no negative body language. They knew going in they were going up against an older team and that didn’t really phase them.”
Cole’s Big Fly
One of the best moments of the scrimmage — at least from the A’s point of view — came in the top of the fourth inning.
The game was tied at 1-1 when Sulphur standout Colten Cole headed to the plate with one out. He was promptly hit by a pitch. As he was trotting down to first base, local American Legion General Manager Darrell Monroe, who will act as an assistant coach for both Post 72 squads this summer, sent Cole back to the plate. He wanted Cole and the rest of the players to get in as many swings as possible.
Ada Braves head coach Garrett Lemons said jokingly he was OK with the move as long as Cole didn’t hit the ball out of the park. Lemons turned out to be a prophet.
Cole smashed the very next pitch he saw over the fence in left field for a massive home run.
“He got hit by a pitch the pitch before and they told him to go back (to the plate). They wanted to get everyone more at-bats. He went back up there and hit a no-doubter,” Turner said.
Cole was glad he got the opportunity.
“Hey that’s wiffle ball rules, I like that,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.