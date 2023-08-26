Ardmore No More.
That’s been the war cry for Ada High football fans for decades when the Cougars are preparing to face longtime rival Ardmore. T-Shirts and banners are made with those three words. Chants ring out from the stands during the game. It’s a rich tradition.
When those pregame preparations take place this year for the annual “Battle of the Cats”, it will be significant. On Sept.1 at Norris Field, Ada and Ardmore will do battle on the football field for the 100th time.
It’s been a pretty even matchup throughout the history of the storied rivalry. The Cougars hold a slim 50-47-2 edge in the all-time series.
The first matchup took place in 1922, a 31-6 Ardmore victory. Ada was coached by Raymond Cox.
The Cougars snagged their first win of the series in 1929 (the third meeting), defeating their rivals from the south 12-0. Guy Dickerson coached the AHS squad in that one.
Ada reeled off nine straight victories in the series from 1957 to 1965. Before that, the Cougars had won seven of eight meetings from 1950 to 1955 (Ada won twice in 1951 and twice in 1955).
Ardmore’s best success has come recently. The Tigers won six in a row from 2013 to 2018 before Ada blanked the Tigers 7-0 in 2019.
Last year, Ada kicked off its season with a convincing 35-18 victory over Ardmore at Noble Stadium.
McBroom a Tiger, Oh my!
Larry McBroom has probably been a part of more Ada-Ardmore football games than anyone else on the planet. If not, he has to be up there.
McBroom was an All-Stater for the Ada Cougars (in 1970) in high school and coached Ada to an incredible 199 victories during two stints as the AHS head coach.
During one of the strangest and most memorable times in Ada Cougar football history, McBroom wore a different “A” on his chest for three years as the head coach of the Ardmore Tigers (from 2008 to 2010). It was Bizarro World for three consecutive season-opening football games between the two schools.
McBroom said during his prep career, it was always thrilling to do battle with the Tigers.
“As a player, it was always a very, very exciting game — one that we always looked forward to. Ardmore No More,” he said.
During his time on the sidelines, McBroom said the Ada-Ardmore contest always prepared his team for the rest of the season.
“As a coach, it was a game we always felt like would be a real good measuring stick. Ardmore always had really good talent,” the veteran head coach explained. “No matter if you win or lose, you were going to be able to identify some things we were really good at or we were going to be able to identify some things we really needed to work on.”
Early in his coaching career, the yearly Battle of the Cats was a key district matchup. Then it later moved to the season-opener where it’s been for 36 consecutive years. Until now. The Cougars open the 2023 season with a Zero Week matchup with Durant.
“For all those years, it was a big rivalry and I’m sure it always will be,” McBroom said.
During those three years when he was the head coach at Ardmore, the wily McBroom — who is now an assistant coach at Shiloh Christian School in Springdale, Arkansas — and his Tigers won two of the three matchups in the series.
As strange as it was for Ada fans — this sports writer included — to see McBroom on the wrong sideline, he finally admitted it was equally as uncomfortable for him as well.
“As I told Don Byrd (a veteran Ada coach and longtime Cougar supporter), it was a very very weird experience, to say the least,” McBroom said. “When you’re coaching kids, you want to try to help them to be the best they can be wherever you are. It was very very strange. I will always, always bleed maroon so it was a weird experience.”
McBroom said his old Ada buddies were very supportive during those three campaigns.
“Nobody really gave me a hard time at all. They just said we’ll be for you every time except one game,” he said. “I had a hard time not pulling for Ada even in that game.”
Dean of the Ada Cougars
Steven Dean is another former Cougar player who had the opportunity to be both a head coach and assistant coach at Ada High for many years.
Dean said during his many matchups with Ardmore, he always respected the Tiger football program.
“As a player and a coach, it was always a very well-respected rivalry. We always had a lot of respect for Ardmore. They were always very, very talented,” Dean said. “We always knew they were going to have many, many athletes on the field. So you had to be ready.”
Dean — who was an All-Stater in 1987 — recalled playing the Tigers in the season-opener for the first time as a junior.
“Ironically, it was my junior year in the fall of ’86 when the OSSAA made the change to eight-team districts. It was then that Ardmore became the kickoff game,” he said.
Dean said with Ardmore being the first game on the schedule, it amped up emotions that are already high when teams prepare to kick off a new year.
“You already go into each year with high anticipation. You have all the uncertainties of Game 1. It’s a new year and a new team and new players. You couple that with Ada and Ardmore historically always in the playoff hunt … you knew it was going to be a good game,” he said.
Dean has several special memories from some of those matchups.
“As a player, I had a couple of interceptions in the opening game in ‘86. As the quarterback in 87 —coming off a state championship in 86 — we go to the old Walker Stadium and win 14-12. I think those games stick out,” he said. “My first game as head coach in ‘04 in the new stadium we came away with a victory. Those are the games that resonate the most with me.”
As a player, a graduate assistant, an assistant coach and the head coach, Dean figures he’s battled Ardmore about 15 or 16 times. He again emphasized that Aretha Franklin got it right when it came to the Ada-Ardmore rivalry. It was all about R-E-S-P-E-C-T.
“It was fun. I don’t know that I was ever a part of that game that it wasn’t fun and exciting time,” he said. “But the biggest thing I always took away from it was the respect that both teams had for each other. There was no dirty stuff like you get with another rival that Ada has.”
