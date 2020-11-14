Ada Public Schools has revealed its COVID-19 protocols for attending junior high and high school basketball games via a letter addressed to parents and guardians.
“We will be a 50% capacity unless things get worse,” Ada City Schools co-athletic director and head girls basketball coach Christie Jennings told The Ada News. “We could lower that capacity if we have to.”
Following is the complete letter that was sent out earlier this week:
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to make changes in the way we operate high school and junior high basketball games. Our number one priority will always be the health and safety of our students, coaches and workers. Our goal is to allow our athletes to complete their season and to accomplish this goal we must create a safe environment for both the fans and our athletes. We ask you to work with us!
The Ada Athletic Department will begin selling a limited number of season tickets to the parents of both high school and junior high athletes. These tickets will guarantee admission to our home basketball games unless we play without fans. Tickets will be sold in the following manner:
● Our basketball athletes will receive a limited number of tokens. Each token may be used to purchase one season ticket.
● Please bring your token to 1440 Pine St.(Maintenance Building) to purchase your season tickets.
● Junior High Season Tickets are $25 and High School Season Tickets are $50.
● This pass will not be used for the Cougar Christmas Classic (a girls tournament scheduled for Dec. 28-30 inside the Cougar Activity Center).
● After we have sold season tickets we will make a decision on any remaining individual game tickets we will sell.
● The last day to take advantage of this opportunity will be Nov. 27.
To better serve our families, fans, and community, we will try to stream all of our high school and junior high basketball games. More information will follow at a later date.
Below you will find other important information about home basketball games:
● Masks are required to enter all Ada Athletic Facilities. Masks are required to be worn anytime you are not sitting with your family pod or are moving around.
● Home and visitors will sit on assigned sides of the gym. Certain rows and seats will be unavailable. No one will be allowed to sit in the front row.
● Please sit in family pods. Otherwise, social distance.
● No one will be allowed on the floor without a “Floor Pass.”
● Administration and Handicap sections will be across from the benches at Ada Junior High.
● At junior high games, we ask that you leave the gym immediately after the game. Please have your athlete meet you outside.
● No loitering will be allowed in the lobby of our gyms.
● Gym doors will close 10 minutes after the last game.
We understand the importance and life lessons that come with playing athletics. We want our students to have as much normalcy as possible, but we have to do it in the safest way. It is imperative that you help us. Thank You!.”
All parents of Ada basketball players are asked to sign a form acknowledging they understand these COVID-19 policies.
The Ada High School basketball teams are scheduled to open their 2020-21 seasons on Dec. 1 when Heritage Hall visits the Cougar Activity Center.
