The Ada American Legion baseball team — a unit that was made from a combination of Ada Braves and Ada A’s to end the season — shared nicely with others during a weekend series with Bartlesville.
On Friday, the Post 72 club let the shorthanded, visiting Indians borrow Jarrett Ellis, Ryan Makerney, Rece Bankston and Zach Shelton.
Then, during Saturday’s twinbill, Kale Williams and Reece Jordan were on loan to Bartlesville.
Bartlesville’s new additions nearly helped the Indians pull off an upset in the opener Friday before Ada held on for a tight 14-10 win. The Post 72 club then defeated Bartlesville 8-4 in Game 2 after watching the visitors make it close with two runs in the top of the seventh inning before closing the door.
Ada then rolled to a pair of easy victories Saturday afternoon at Cougar Field. The hosts won the opener 14-2 before blanking Bartlesville 15-0 in the second contest to finish off the four-game sweep.
The new Ada American Legion team ended the season riding a nine-game winning streak.
Friday, July 19
Game 1
Ada 14, Bartlesville 10
The Indians had cut a one-time six-run Ada lead to 10-9 with a single run in the top of the sixth inning. The hosts responded with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to keep Bartlesville at bay.
Drew Sheppard of Roff supplied the big blow — a three-run double to the right-center field gap. That capped off a big game for Sheppard, who finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs, two walks and a run scored.
Latta products Cooper Hamilton and Braden Schroeder both had two hits each for the Post 72 club. Hamilton finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Schroeder finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Bryson Tuck of Tushka finished just 1-for-3 but was hit by a pitch, reached on an error and scored four runs for the hosts.
Cole Ellis led Bartlesville with a 3-for-3 effort that included an RBI and three runs scored.
Ryan Makerney went 1-for-1 with two runs scored, and Jarrett Ellis of Stonewall helped Bartlesville out with a double and two RBIs.
Five Ada pitchers combined to give up five earned runs with 11 strikeouts and four walks. Bartlesville starter Zack Hurt pitched 3.2 innings. He struck out four, walked seven and surrendered three earned runs. Makerney helped out with 2.1 innings of relief.
Game 2
Ada 8, Bartlesville 4
Chance Perry of Latta pitched three strong innings to earn the mound win for the hosts. He struck out two, walked one and hit a pair of batters without giving up an earned run. Trenton Fugate of Tushka struck out five, walked three and also didn’t give up an earned run in four innings of relief.
Ada led 8-2 before Bartlesville scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and had the bases loaded with two outs before Fugate worked out of that jam by getting Post 72 player Zach Shelton of Strother to fly out to center field to end the game.
With Ada trailing 2-1, Cooper Hamilton of Latta hit a single to left-center field with the bases loaded that pushed across three runs and put the hosts ahead 5-2. Hamilton finished 1-for-1 with three walks and five RBIs.
Rylan Reed of Latta went 2-for-3 with a double, and four runs scored from the top of the Ada lineup. Hayden Griffen of Tusha cracked a double for the Post 72 bunch.
Cole Ellis and Hayden Wood had two hits apiece to pace a six-hit Bartlesville offense.
Rece Bankston of Rattan started on the bump for Bartlesville. He struck out four, walked five and gave up three earned runs in three innings of work. Three Bartlesville pitchers combined for 11 walks and three hit batters.
Saturday, July 20
Game 2
Ada 15, Bartlesville 0
Jarrett Ellis of Stonewall fired a three-inning, no-hitter and drove home three runs in the contest.
Ada totaled just five hits but was helped by 12 walks and two hit batsmen to secure the sweep.
Ellis allowed just one hit and struck out six in going the three-inning distance. Ellis hit a two-run double to center field in the first inning in finishing with three runs batted in for the contest.
Cooper Hamilton of Latta knocked in two runs in a 1-for-1 effort. Rylan Reed (1-for-1) of Latta, Jeron Johnston (1-for-2) of Latta and Lex Simon (1-for-2) of Tushka drove in one run apiece.
Ada tallied four runs in the first inning, highlighted by Ellis’ one-out, two-run double to make it 2-0. Ellis later scored off a passed ball, and Johnston had an RBI single for a 4-0 cushion.
Then Ada staged an 11-run third. Tucker Abney of Latta picked up an RBI after drawing a bases-loaded walk. Hamilton was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced to make it 6-0, and Trenton Fugate of Tushka and Abney scored off a passed ball for an 8-0 count.
Lex Simon later delivered a run-scoring single to right, and Reed followed with an RBI single of his own to up the A’s advantage to 10-0. Braden Schroeder and DJ Van Atten — both of Latta — each got an RBI off back-to-back bases-loaded walks, and Ellis picked up his third RBI after being hit by a pitch to make it 13-0. Abney’s RBI fielder’s choice made it 14-0 ,and Hamilton capped it with a run-scoring single to center for the final tally.
Game 1Ada 14,
Bartlesville 2
The Latta trio of JT Gray, DJ Van Atten and Braden Schroeder each had two hits to fuel the Post 72 offense, and Drew Sheppard of Roff earned the pitching win with a five-hitter.
Gray, who was 2-for-2, knocked in four runs and scored once. Van Atten, who was also 2-for-2, doubled one time and drove in a pair of runs and Schroeder, who finished 2-for-3, knocked in a run and scored once.
Lex Simon of Tushka drove in three runs and scored once in a 1-for-3 outing. Hayden Griffin of Tushka and Trenton Fugate of Tushka were each 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Sheppard surrendered the two earned runs, walked three and struck out six in working all four innings to earn the mound win.
Ada scored seven runs each in the second and third innings after falling into a 2-0 hole.
Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
