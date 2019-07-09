STILLWATER — DJ Van Atten went 3-for-4 with a pair of triples, one double and five runs batted in Saturday as the Ada A’s American Legion baseball squad upended Oklahoma City Sandlot Kelley, 11-4, at the 2019 AABC OSU 21’s and 22’s Invitational, hosted by Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater.
The Ada squad went on to tie the Enid Goeke 16U in a Sunday contest, 2-2, after dropping a pair of close contests Friday to MVP Black, 5-3, and Marucci, 2-1.
“We have a great group of kids, and they are all young too. We just have to figure out how to be more consistent from game to game,” said Ada A’s head coach Jake Collins. “That’s just the thing when you have so many young kids: There are going to be peaks and valleys. I know we are starting to play better. We just need to learn how to put games away and come out on top of these close ones, like the ones we had this past weekend.”
The Post 72 club is now 5-8-1 and will compete at the Connors State Showcase Friday through Sunday in Warner.
Saturday, July 6
Ada A’s 11, OKC Sandlot 4
The A’s pounded out 10 hits in rolling to the win. Van Atten hit a two-run double in the third inning and had a bases-loaded triple in the fourth. He also scored off a wild pitch in the seventh after clubbing his second triple.
Cade Sliger helped out the Ada offense by going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Rylan Reed (1-for-2 with a walk), Coby Simon (1-for-3) and Bryson Tuck (1-for-3) each knocked in one run.
Reed got the pitching win in relief of the starter Van Atten. Reed worked three innings and allowed just one earned run off two hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
The A’s jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, when Sliger doubled and later scored off a bases-loaded walk.
Ada went up 3-0 in the third after Van Atten’s two-run double to center scored Reed and Braden Schroeder.
The Oklahoma City squad forced a 3-all deadlock in the bottom of the third, but the A’s put together a six-run fourth to go on top for good.
Tuck’s one-out single ignited the charge. Hayden Griffin followed with an infield single. Lex Simon then drew a walk to load the bases. Reed then picked up one RBI while forcing a walk. Coby Simon then hit a run-scoring single, and Schroeder got an RBI after drawing a bases-juiced walk to make it 6-3.
Then, with the sacks still loaded up, Van Atten smashed his triple to right field, plating three more runs for a 9-3 A’s advantage.
Sunday, July 7
Ada A’s 2, Enid Goeke 16U 2
Under American Amateur Baseball Congress rules, tournament games can end in a tie after seven complete innings.
Ada out hit the Enid squad 7-2 but fell victim to three errors.
Coby Simon went 2-for-4 with a double, and Bryson Tuck was 1-for-2 with one RBI.
The A’s first run came in the second inning, when Drew Sheppard scored off a passed ball.
The other score came off Tuck’s run-scoring single which plated Daxton Carter for a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Carter had reached base with a walk.
Sheppard and Carter were each 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk, while Van Atten and JT Gray were each 1-for-3.
Friday, July 5
MVP Black 5, Ada A’s 3
Ada fell behind 3-0 but picked up a pair of scores in the bottom of the third off a Van Atten sacrifice fly to left, scoring Trenton Fugate, and a Daxton Carter RBI single to center, bringing home Coby Simon. Fugate and Simon had each reached base with a single, as Simon’s came off a bunt.
The A’s other run came in the fifth off Carter’s RBI groundout, which scored Coby Simon, who had gotten on base off an error.
Coby Simon finished 2-for-4 from the plate, while Carter ended up 1-for-2 with the two RBIs and a walk. Tucker Abney and Sliger were each 1-for-3.
Kale Williams took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Lex Simon.
Friday, July 5
Marucci Elite 2, Ada A’s 1
A sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh led to the walk-off victory for Marucci.
The only run of the game for Ada came in the fourth, as Coby Simon singled to center and ultimately scored off Daxton Carter’s double to left.
Tucker Abney suffered the loss in relief of Trenton Fugate.
Each team had five hits, but the A’s committed a pair of errors.
Van Atten and Griffin were each 1-for-2, and Griffin also walked once. Carter, Bryson Tuck and Coby Simon each finished 1-for-3.
Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
